K-pop idols with their own talk shows
Many K-pop stars have started their own YouTube shows spanning across varying formats
Image: SUGA’s official Instagram
Talk shows featuring K-pop stars
K-pop star talk shows are gaining immense popularity, showcasing relaxed and charming interactions among idols for fans to enjoy
Image: IU’s Instagram
Rising popularity
The Daebak Show is hosted by Eric Nam, a well-established K-pop artist and celebrity personality
Image: Eric Nam’s Instagram
Eric Nam
IU's Palette is a relaxed talk show that combines humor with musical segments, including cover songs and duets with guests.
Image: IU’s Instagram
IU
SUGA's Suchwita is a web variety series on YouTube where SUGA chats with guests over drinks. It premiered on December 5, 2022
Image: SUGA’s Instagram
SUGA
GOT7's BamBam has launched a new YouTube show called Bam House, where he invites various guests to his home for discussions on a range of topics
Image: BamBam’s Instagram
BamBam
Jessi hosted Jessi Showterview, her own TV talk show, offering a fresh and engaging approach for South Korean audiences with intriguing interactions among fellow artists
Image: Jessi’s Instagram
Jessi
K-pop idol Yeri from Red Velvet hosts interviews and plays games with fellow Korean idols and celebrities on her show
Image: Yeri’s Instagram
Yeri
Jo Hyun Ah's Thursday Night is a show where celebrities like singers Bae Suzy and Im Siwan come together for casual conversations, drinks, and singing sessions
Image: Jo Hyun Ah’s Instagram
Jo Hyun Ah
Image: Lee Young Ji’s Instagram
Rapper Lee Youn Ji hosts the talk show Nothing Much Prepared, where she invites idols and celebrities to her home for a casual session of dinner and drinks
Lee Young Ji