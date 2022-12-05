Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 25 2023

Entertainment

K-pop idols with their own talk shows

Many K-pop stars have started their own YouTube shows spanning across varying formats

Image: SUGA’s official Instagram

Talk shows featuring K-pop stars

K-pop star talk shows are gaining immense popularity, showcasing relaxed and charming interactions among idols for fans to enjoy

Image:  IU’s Instagram

Rising popularity

The Daebak Show is hosted by Eric Nam, a well-established K-pop artist and celebrity personality

Image: Eric Nam’s Instagram

Eric Nam

IU's Palette is a relaxed talk show that combines humor with musical segments, including cover songs and duets with guests.

Image: IU’s Instagram

IU

SUGA's Suchwita is a web variety series on YouTube where SUGA chats with guests over drinks. It premiered on December 5, 2022

Image: SUGA’s Instagram

SUGA

GOT7's BamBam has launched a new YouTube show called Bam House, where he invites various guests to his home for discussions on a range of topics

Image: BamBam’s Instagram

BamBam

Jessi hosted Jessi Showterview, her own TV talk show, offering a fresh and engaging approach for South Korean audiences with intriguing interactions among fellow artists

Image:  Jessi’s Instagram

Jessi

K-pop idol Yeri from Red Velvet hosts interviews and plays games with fellow Korean idols and celebrities on her show

Image: Yeri’s Instagram

Yeri

Jo Hyun Ah's Thursday Night is a show where celebrities like singers Bae Suzy and Im Siwan come together for casual conversations, drinks, and singing sessions

Image: Jo Hyun Ah’s Instagram

Jo Hyun Ah

Image: Lee Young Ji’s Instagram

Rapper Lee Youn Ji hosts the talk show Nothing Much Prepared, where she invites idols and celebrities to her home for a casual session of dinner and drinks

Lee Young Ji

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here