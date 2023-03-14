Heading 3
K-pop idols with uncommon surnames
Vedangi Joshi
mar 14, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Seungkwan
SEVENTEEN s Seungkwan’s full name is Boo Seungkwan, the surname ‘Boo’ is most common on Jeju Island, which is where comes Seungkwan from
Image Credit: Ong Seongwoo’s Instagram
Ong Seongwoo
Seongwoo is a South Korean actor and singer, his stage name is his real name in which his surname ‘Ong’ is extremely rare
Image Credit: MBK Entertainment
Huihyeon
Huihyeon was a member of the girl group DIA and is a rapper, singer-songwriter and actress, she has a unique surname which is ‘Ki’
Image Credit: Taeyang's Instagram
Taeyang
BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s real name is Dong Youngbae, the surname is ‘Dong’ is also an uncommon surname
Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment
Jaehyun
Golden Child’s Jaehyun’s full name is Bong Jaehyun
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Sungjae
Sungjae is a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTOB, his full name is Yook Sungjae
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Taecyeon
2PM’s Taecyeon has the uncommon surname ‘Ok’, his real name is Ok Taecyeon
Image Credit: KQ Entertainment
P.O
P.O is a member of the boy group Block B, his real name is Pyo Jihoon
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
D.O
EXO’s D.O uses his surname as his stage name, his full name is Do Kyungsoo
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun
Baekhyun is another member of EXO who has a unique surname, his full name is Byun Baekhyun
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.