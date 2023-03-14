Heading 3

K-pop idols with uncommon surnames

Vedangi Joshi

mar 14, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment

Seungkwan 

SEVENTEEN s Seungkwan’s full name is Boo Seungkwan, the surname ‘Boo’ is most common on Jeju Island, which is where comes Seungkwan from 

Image Credit: Ong Seongwoo’s Instagram

Ong Seongwoo

Seongwoo is a South Korean actor and singer, his stage name is his real name in which his surname ‘Ong’ is extremely rare 

 Image Credit: MBK Entertainment

Huihyeon 

Huihyeon was a member of the girl group DIA and is a rapper, singer-songwriter and actress, she has a unique surname which is ‘Ki’

Image Credit: Taeyang's Instagram

Taeyang 

BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s real name is Dong Youngbae, the surname is ‘Dong’ is also an uncommon surname 

Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment 

Jaehyun 

Golden Child’s Jaehyun’s full name is Bong Jaehyun

 Image Credit:  CUBE Entertainment 

Sungjae 

Sungjae is a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTOB, his full name is Yook Sungjae 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Taecyeon 

2PM’s Taecyeon has the uncommon surname ‘Ok’, his real name is Ok Taecyeon

 Image Credit: KQ Entertainment

P.O

P.O is a member of the boy group Block B, his real name is Pyo Jihoon 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

D.O

EXO’s D.O uses his surname as his stage name, his full name is Do Kyungsoo 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun 

Baekhyun is another member of EXO who has a unique surname, his full name is Byun Baekhyun 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here