 Pujya Doss

January 06, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop idols with University Degrees

Yuri graduated from Chung Ang University with a degree in Theatre and Film

Yuri (Girls’ Generation)

Image: SM Entertainment

Yoona graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in Theatre Studies

Yoona (Girls’ Generation)

Image: SM Entertainment

Jin graduated from Konkuk University with a degree in Art and Acting

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

G-Dragon graduated from Gukjae Cyber University with a degree in Leisure Sports. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Content and Retail Distribution from Sejong University

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Image: YG Entertainment

Taecyeon graduated from Dankook University with a degree in Business Studies

Taecyeon (2PM)

Image: JYP Entertainment

L graduated from Taekyeung University as an Applied Music major

L (INFINITE)

Image: Woollim Entertainment

Young K graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in Business Administration

Young K (Day6)

Image: Widmay Entertainment

Inseong graduated from Kyunghee University with a degree in Communications

Inseong (SF9)

Image: FNC Entertainment

Heechul graduated from Sangji Youngsoe College with a degree in English Tourism Translation. He also graduated from Sangji University with a degree in Informatics

Heechul (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment 

Sojin graduated from Yeungnam University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering

Sojin (Girl’s Day)

Image: Dream T Entertainment

