K-pop idols with University Degrees
Yuri graduated from Chung Ang University with a degree in Theatre and Film
Yuri (Girls’ Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment
Yoona graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in Theatre Studies
Yoona (Girls’ Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment
Jin graduated from Konkuk University with a degree in Art and Acting
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
G-Dragon graduated from Gukjae Cyber University with a degree in Leisure Sports. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Content and Retail Distribution from Sejong University
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
Taecyeon graduated from Dankook University with a degree in Business Studies
Taecyeon (2PM)
Image: JYP Entertainment
L graduated from Taekyeung University as an Applied Music major
L (INFINITE)
Image: Woollim Entertainment
Young K graduated from Dongguk University with a degree in Business Administration
Young K (Day6)
Image: Widmay Entertainment
Inseong graduated from Kyunghee University with a degree in Communications
Inseong (SF9)
Image: FNC Entertainment
Heechul graduated from Sangji Youngsoe College with a degree in English Tourism Translation. He also graduated from Sangji University with a degree in Informatics
Heechul (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
Sojin graduated from Yeungnam University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering
Sojin (Girl’s Day)
Image: Dream T Entertainment