Pujya Doss

april 20, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Jams Perfect for Karaoke Night with Friends

iKON's catchy tune and relatable lyrics make it a crowd favorite, perfect for belting out with friends on karaoke night

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

BTS's upbeat and feel-good song is ideal for spreading positive vibes and getting everyone singing along together

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's fierce anthem is sure to bring out the inner diva in everyone, making it a must-sing at karaoke

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Girls' Generation's iconic hit is a timeless classic that never fails to get the party started and voices soaring

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BRAVE GIRLS' addictive track is perfect for unleashing your inner performer and getting everyone dancing and singing along

Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS: 

Image: Brave Entertainment

Red Velvet's sultry jam is ideal for showcasing your charisma and swag while captivating the audience with its irresistible rhythm

Bad Boy by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's energetic bop is guaranteed to get the crowd hyped up and dancing, making it a standout choice for karaoke night

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's catchy collaboration with Halsey is perfect for serenading friends and channeling your inner heartthrob on stage

Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's powerful anthem is bound to elevate the karaoke experience with its fierce energy and unforgettable chorus

DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's infectious tune is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, infusing karaoke night with fun and cheer as everyone sings along

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

