K-pop Jams Perfect for Karaoke Night with Friends
iKON's catchy tune and relatable lyrics make it a crowd favorite, perfect for belting out with friends on karaoke night
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
BTS's upbeat and feel-good song is ideal for spreading positive vibes and getting everyone singing along together
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's fierce anthem is sure to bring out the inner diva in everyone, making it a must-sing at karaoke
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
Girls' Generation's iconic hit is a timeless classic that never fails to get the party started and voices soaring
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
BRAVE GIRLS' addictive track is perfect for unleashing your inner performer and getting everyone dancing and singing along
Rollin' by BRAVE GIRLS:
Image: Brave Entertainment
Red Velvet's sultry jam is ideal for showcasing your charisma and swag while captivating the audience with its irresistible rhythm
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's energetic bop is guaranteed to get the crowd hyped up and dancing, making it a standout choice for karaoke night
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's catchy collaboration with Halsey is perfect for serenading friends and channeling your inner heartthrob on stage
Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's powerful anthem is bound to elevate the karaoke experience with its fierce energy and unforgettable chorus
DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's infectious tune is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, infusing karaoke night with fun and cheer as everyone sings along
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment