 Pujya Doss

January 09, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop maknaes you should know 

Jungkook, BTS's multifaceted maknae, excels in singing, dancing, and rapping. A global sensation, he's adorned with awards. 

Jungkook from BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's Lisa, the youngest and dynamic, is a K-Pop icon. Renowned for powerful dancing and unique fashion

Lisa from BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment.

Taemin, SHINee's dance maestro, garners acclaim for solo work. Award-winner praised for vocals

Taemin from SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO's youngest, Sehun, captivates with visuals and talent. Not just a K-Pop star, but an actor and model

Sehun from EXO

Image: SM Entertainment.

GOT7's youngest, Yugyeom, shines with dance skills. Solo artist with a growing fan base

Yugyeom from GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE's visual queen, Tzuyu, is adored for stunning visuals and multilingual prowess

Tzuyu from TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Red Velvet's youngest, Yeri, impresses with singing and dancing. A style icon with a loyal fan base

Yeri from Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' youngest, I.N, stands out with vocal talents. Solo artist with a devoted fan base

I.N from Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment.

NU'EST's youngest, Hwang Minhyun, excels in singing and dancing. Solo artist gaining popularity

Hwang Minhyun from NU'EST

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

WJSN's Cheng Xiao dazzles with exceptional dancing. Known for flexibility and modeling prowess

Cheng Xiao from WJSN

Image: Starship Entertainment.

