K-pop maknaes you should know
Jungkook, BTS's multifaceted maknae, excels in singing, dancing, and rapping. A global sensation, he's adorned with awards.
Jungkook from BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's Lisa, the youngest and dynamic, is a K-Pop icon. Renowned for powerful dancing and unique fashion
Lisa from BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment.
Taemin, SHINee's dance maestro, garners acclaim for solo work. Award-winner praised for vocals
Taemin from SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO's youngest, Sehun, captivates with visuals and talent. Not just a K-Pop star, but an actor and model
Sehun from EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
GOT7's youngest, Yugyeom, shines with dance skills. Solo artist with a growing fan base
Yugyeom from GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE's visual queen, Tzuyu, is adored for stunning visuals and multilingual prowess
Tzuyu from TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet's youngest, Yeri, impresses with singing and dancing. A style icon with a loyal fan base
Yeri from Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' youngest, I.N, stands out with vocal talents. Solo artist with a devoted fan base
I.N from Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment.
NU'EST's youngest, Hwang Minhyun, excels in singing and dancing. Solo artist gaining popularity
Hwang Minhyun from NU'EST
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
WJSN's Cheng Xiao dazzles with exceptional dancing. Known for flexibility and modeling prowess
Cheng Xiao from WJSN
Image: Starship Entertainment.