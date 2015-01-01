Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 28, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop male Idols who are under 20

Junghwan, the K-Pop industry's youngest idol, shines as Treasure's maknae and vocalist

Image: YG Entertainment

Junghwan: Treasure's Youngest Sensation

MCND's Win, the second youngest male idol, impresses with his rap skills and youthful charm

Image: TOP Media

Win: MCND's Dynamic Rapper and Maknae

After X1's disbandment, Dohyon continues his journey as a rapper and maknae in H&D

Image: MBK Entertainment

Dohyon: H&D's Rapper and Maknae Extraordinaire

Jeongwoo's unwavering commitment and powerful voice make him a standout vocalist in Treasure

Image: YG Entertainment

Jeongwoo: Treasure's Dedicated Vocalist

Jinwoo, TEEN TEEN's main rapper, dancer, vocalist, and maknae, stuns the industry with his five-month training debut

Image: Maroo Entertainment

Jinwoo: TEEN TEEN's Multifaceted Maknae

Haruto, Treasure's rapper and visual from Japan, aspires to be an exceptional rapper and visual in the group

Image: YG Entertainment

Haruto: Treasure's Confident Rapper and Visual

Taesung, TEEN TEEN's main vocalist and dancer, impressively debuted after just three months of training

Taesung: TEEN TEEN's Rapid Rising Star

Image: Maroo Entertainment

Doyoung, a dancer and vocalist in Treasure, showcases his talents honed since 2015, including his days with the dance crew Def Skool

Image: YG Entertainment

Doyoung: Treasure's Versatile Dancer and Vocalist

Huijun's remarkable talents as MCND's main vocalist and lead dancer have shone since he joined TOP Media in 2015

Huijun: MCND's Main Vocalist and Lead Dancer

Image: TOP Media

Minjae’s position in MCND is as the lead vocalist and lead dancer, and along with Castle J and Huijun, joined TOP Media in 2015

Image: TOP Media

Minjae (MCND)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here