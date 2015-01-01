K-pop male Idols who are under 20
Junghwan, the K-Pop industry's youngest idol, shines as Treasure's maknae and vocalist
Image: YG Entertainment
Junghwan: Treasure's Youngest Sensation
MCND's Win, the second youngest male idol, impresses with his rap skills and youthful charm
Image: TOP Media
Win: MCND's Dynamic Rapper and Maknae
After X1's disbandment, Dohyon continues his journey as a rapper and maknae in H&D
Image: MBK Entertainment
Dohyon: H&D's Rapper and Maknae Extraordinaire
Jeongwoo's unwavering commitment and powerful voice make him a standout vocalist in Treasure
Image: YG Entertainment
Jeongwoo: Treasure's Dedicated Vocalist
Jinwoo, TEEN TEEN's main rapper, dancer, vocalist, and maknae, stuns the industry with his five-month training debut
Image: Maroo Entertainment
Jinwoo: TEEN TEEN's Multifaceted Maknae
Haruto, Treasure's rapper and visual from Japan, aspires to be an exceptional rapper and visual in the group
Image: YG Entertainment
Haruto: Treasure's Confident Rapper and Visual
Taesung, TEEN TEEN's main vocalist and dancer, impressively debuted after just three months of training
Taesung: TEEN TEEN's Rapid Rising Star
Image: Maroo Entertainment
Doyoung, a dancer and vocalist in Treasure, showcases his talents honed since 2015, including his days with the dance crew Def Skool
Image: YG Entertainment
Doyoung: Treasure's Versatile Dancer and Vocalist
Huijun's remarkable talents as MCND's main vocalist and lead dancer have shone since he joined TOP Media in 2015
Huijun: MCND's Main Vocalist and Lead Dancer
Image: TOP Media
Minjae’s position in MCND is as the lead vocalist and lead dancer, and along with Castle J and Huijun, joined TOP Media in 2015
Image: TOP Media
Minjae (MCND)