K-pop male idols with a cold vibe

Baekhyun's icy charisma, coupled with powerful vocals, defines his cool presence. The EXO member's piercing gaze and intense stage demeanor make him captivating
Image: SM Entertainment.
Baekhyun (EXO)
Suga's stoic demeanor and sharp raps contribute to his cool vibe. The BTS rapper's calm and collected aura complements his incredible musical talent
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga (BTS)
NCT's Taeyong exudes a mysterious coolness with his strong visuals and charismatic stage presence. His sharp features and intense gaze captivate fans
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taeyong (NCT)
BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon, with his fashion-forward style and enigmatic aura, embodies a cool vibe. His influential presence extends beyond music
Image: YG Entertainment.
G-Dragon (BIGBANG)
EXO's Sehun captivates with a reserved coolness. His model-like visuals and subtle expressions create an intriguing charm
Sehun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai's unparalleled dance skills and magnetic stage presence contribute to his cool vibe. The EXO and SuperM members' effortless coolness leaves a lasting impression
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai (EXO)
SF9's Rowoon blends tall stature with a cool aura. His visual impact and charismatic performances define his cool presence in the K-pop scene
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Rowoon (SF9)
S.Coups is praised for his sharp and defined features, often projecting a cool and confident image. He is a versatile performer, excelling in both rapping and dancing, and his stage presence is undeniably commanding
Image: Pledis Entertainment
S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)
Mingyu's tall stature and visual appeal contribute to his cool image in SEVENTEEN. His reserved yet confident presence makes him stand out
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
GOT7's Jinyoung emanates a subtle coolness with his composed demeanor and versatile talents. His multifaceted abilities and calm charisma define his intriguing cool vibe