Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 10, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop male idols with a cold vibe

Baekhyun's icy charisma, coupled with powerful vocals, defines his cool presence. The EXO member's piercing gaze and intense stage demeanor make him captivating

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Baekhyun (EXO)

Suga's stoic demeanor and sharp raps contribute to his cool vibe. The BTS rapper's calm and collected aura complements his incredible musical talent

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS)

NCT's Taeyong exudes a mysterious coolness with his strong visuals and charismatic stage presence. His sharp features and intense gaze captivate fans

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Taeyong (NCT)

BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon, with his fashion-forward style and enigmatic aura, embodies a cool vibe. His influential presence extends beyond music

Image:  YG Entertainment.

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

EXO's Sehun captivates with a reserved coolness. His model-like visuals and subtle expressions create an intriguing charm

Sehun (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Kai's unparalleled dance skills and magnetic stage presence contribute to his cool vibe. The EXO and SuperM members' effortless coolness leaves a lasting impression

 Image:  SM Entertainment.

Kai (EXO)

SF9's Rowoon blends tall stature with a cool aura. His visual impact and charismatic performances define his cool presence in the K-pop scene

Image:  FNC Entertainment.

Rowoon (SF9)

S.Coups is praised for his sharp and defined features, often projecting a cool and confident image. He is a versatile performer, excelling in both rapping and dancing, and his stage presence is undeniably commanding

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)

Mingyu's tall stature and visual appeal contribute to his cool image in SEVENTEEN. His reserved yet confident presence makes him stand out

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

GOT7's Jinyoung emanates a subtle coolness with his composed demeanor and versatile talents. His multifaceted abilities and calm charisma define his intriguing cool vibe

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Jinyoung (GOT7)

