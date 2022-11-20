Heading 3

K-pop male idols with fabulous muscles

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 19, 2022

We cannot begin this list without mentioning Wonho. So there you have it- the standard.

Wonho

Image: News1

Image: News1

Jungkook

His abs in Fake Love? Yeah, we’re aware of his effect on his fans.

Image: News1

Being a fencer has surely carried onto become one of Jackson’s strongest traits.

Jackson

Image: News1

Tall, handsome and fit? Rowoon has won in every aspect.

Rowoon

Image: News1

His recent acceptance of crop tops has not been easy for his fans.

Bang Chan

Image: News1

He’s built himself quite an impressive physique and he’s not afraid to show it off.

Moon Bin

Image: News1

Shownu

With years of dancing and leading, he’s just fabulous at what he does.

The KARD member has carefully crafted himself!

BM

Image: News1

Image: News1

Being sporty does come in handy for the SHINee member, who takes pride in his muscles.

Minho

Image: News1

No one can beat his level of chiselled muscles!

Minhyuk

