K-pop male idols with fabulous muscles
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
We cannot begin this list without mentioning Wonho. So there you have it- the standard.
Wonho
Jungkook
His abs in Fake Love? Yeah, we’re aware of his effect on his fans.
Being a fencer has surely carried onto become one of Jackson’s strongest traits.
Jackson
Tall, handsome and fit? Rowoon has won in every aspect.
Rowoon
His recent acceptance of crop tops has not been easy for his fans.
Bang Chan
He’s built himself quite an impressive physique and he’s not afraid to show it off.
Moon Bin
Shownu
With years of dancing and leading, he’s just fabulous at what he does.
The KARD member has carefully crafted himself!
BM
Being sporty does come in handy for the SHINee member, who takes pride in his muscles.
Minho
No one can beat his level of chiselled muscles!
Minhyuk
