K-pop MVs featuring Korean actors
Featured in NewJeans' Cool With You and Get Up MVs, adding to her modeling success
Image: Hoyeon Jung’s official Instagram
Hoyeon Jung
Appeared in Jung Kook's Seven MV, enhancing her acting career
Image: Han So Hee’s official instagram
Han So Hee
Spotted in Heize's HAPPEN MV, showcasing his versatility
Song Joong Ki
Image: Song Joong Ki’s official Instagram
The iconic K-drama star shared multiple kisses with Sandara Park in Dara's KISS MV
Lee Min Ho
Image: Lee Min Ho’s official Instagram
Before her acting career, she captivated in BIGBANG's Let's Not Fall In Love MV, as G-Dragon's love interest
Seo Yeji
Image: tvN
Known for Parasite, he appeared in Day6's Congratulations MV
Choi Woo Shik
Image: Choi Woo Shik ’s official Instagram
Starred in BIGBANG's HARU HARU MV, adding to her impressive resume
Park Min Young
Image: Park Min Young’s official Instagram
Played a love interest in 2NE1's I DON'T CARE MV, showcasing early charm
Lee Jong Suk
Image: Lee Jong Suk’s official instagram
Made his debut appearance in Bang Yong Guk's I Remember MV
Park Seo Joon
Image: Park Seo Joon’s official instagram
Not only Lovey Dovey but also Cry Cry featured the popular actor in T-ARA's MVs
Ji Chang Wook
Image: Ji Chang Wook ’s official instagram