may 15, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop MVs featuring Korean actors 

Featured in NewJeans' Cool With You and Get Up MVs, adding to her modeling success

Image:  Hoyeon Jung’s official Instagram

Hoyeon Jung 

Appeared in Jung Kook's Seven MV, enhancing her acting career

Image:  Han So Hee’s official instagram

Han So Hee

Spotted in Heize's HAPPEN MV, showcasing his versatility 

Song Joong Ki

Image:  Song Joong Ki’s official Instagram

The iconic K-drama star shared multiple kisses with Sandara Park in Dara's KISS MV

Lee Min Ho 

Image:  Lee Min Ho’s official Instagram

Before her acting career, she captivated in BIGBANG's Let's Not Fall In Love MV, as G-Dragon's love interest

Seo Yeji

Image:  tvN

Known for Parasite, he appeared in Day6's Congratulations MV

Choi Woo Shik 

Image:  Choi Woo Shik ’s official Instagram

Starred in BIGBANG's HARU HARU MV, adding to her impressive resume

Park Min Young

Image:  Park Min Young’s official Instagram

Played a love interest in 2NE1's I DON'T CARE MV, showcasing early charm

Lee Jong Suk 

Image:  Lee Jong Suk’s official instagram

Made his debut appearance in Bang Yong Guk's I Remember MV

Park Seo Joon 

Image:  Park Seo Joon’s official instagram

Not only Lovey Dovey but also Cry Cry featured the popular actor in T-ARA's MVs

Ji Chang Wook

Image: Ji Chang Wook ’s official instagram

