K-pop MVs with futuristic concepts

Amidst his captivating performance, the backdrop reveals a futuristic cityscape with flying vehicles and abundant technological elements. Kai's glitching presence adds to the spectacle, resembling high-quality holograms
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Mmmh- EXO’s Kai
ONF navigates a hyper-connected world where they're constantly surveilled and chased. Despite the allure of advanced technology, they resist its control, striving to carve out their own path in this high-tech society
Image Credits- WM Entertainment
Beautiful Beautiful- ONF
aespa fully embraces a futuristic concept, integrating AI avatars into their group dynamic. This theme extends to their MVs, such as Girls, where the members find themselves immersed in a game-like metaverse, fighting for their survival in the real world
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Girls- aespa
B.I also embraces the futuristic theme in his music videos, presenting a different perspective where instead of a city under attack, viewers are taken on a cheerful journey with friends and a potential love interest
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
BTBT- B.I Feat. DeVita
The dystopian-themed music video showcases a distinct sci-fi aesthetic, featuring futuristic headgear worn by the members and spectacular thrones on which they lounge. True to BIGBANG's style, the video culminates in a dance party by its end
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fantastic Baby- BIGBANG
The music video for this catchy hit from TWICE takes viewers on an extraterrestrial journey as the girls attempt to convey their feelings to their alien crush. With supernatural powers, a UFO, and funky retro outfits, it offers a fun twist on the classic alien sci-fi theme
Image: Netflix
Signal - TWICE
BTS embraced a dystopian concept in their music video for NO, where they challenged the oppressive educational system. Initially depicted as almost robotic within a rigid classroom structure, they eventually rebel and assert themselves by saying NO, becoming free thinkers
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
NO- BTS
In Savage, aespa continues their unique storyline as they, along with their avatars ae, enlist the assistance of naevis to embark on a mission to confront the antagonist Black Mamba in the realm of KWANGYA
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Savage- aespa
EXO's Power is a charming adventure set in a sci-fi world where the members battle a robot on a comic book-inspired planet. Despite some puzzling elements like the introduction and Baekhyun's final scene, the video's playful tone is sure to leave viewers smiling
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Power- EXO
GFRIEND's Fingertip music video blends fantasy elements, taking viewers on an otherworldly journey through outer space, complete with laser-gun duels and captivating visuals