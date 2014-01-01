Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop MVs with unique concepts

Kai's solo debut is stunning, with a futuristic cityscape as the backdrop, featuring flying vehicles, drones, and plenty of plugs. His glitching adds to the high-tech vibe, resembling top-notch holograms

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Mmmh- EXO’s Kai

Rookie by Red Velvet offers a Korean take on Narnia. As the girls enter the wardrobe, they find themselves in a bizarre world with clay trees, rose creatures, and even a random speed-chase with mini spaceships

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Rookie- Red Velvet

IU's Twenty Three is a visually captivating and aesthetically pleasing MV filled with nods to popular culture book- Alice in Wonderland such as a running rabbit and a tea party scene

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

Twenty Three- IU

aespa has embraced futurism as its overarching concept, incorporating its AI counterparts into the group. In Girls, the members are in a game-like scenario reminiscent of a metaverse, where they must compete for survival in the real world

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Girls- aespa

Married to the Music by SHINee is like a wild 1920s party gone wrong, with decapitated heads, flying eyeballs, disappearing features, and a dance party under confetti vomit. It's a reminder of the crazy things music can make people do

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Married to the Music- SHINee

The MV subtly references Snowpiercer and Le Guin's The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas. Lyrics depict riding the Snowpiercer through a frozen wasteland, symbolizing a journey from grief to healing. Visual nods to Omelas, Snowpiercer, and the Sewol Ferry Tragedy of 2014 are woven throughout

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day- BTS

When it comes to eccentric music videos, this one stands out on a global scale as one of the best. PSY's flamboyant style and unforgettable dance moves have cemented his place in K-pop history. With billions of views, this MV is truly unforgettable

Image Credits- PSY’s YouTube

Gangnam Style- PSY

Serendipity's beautiful cinematography and starry scenes resonate with Antoine de Saint-Exupery's "The Little Prince," encouraging viewers to love themselves

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Serendipity- BTS’ Jimin

The Halloween-esque video balances eerie and quirky vibes, with Red Velvet exuding an ominous presence in bold red costumes. The dance sequence reinforces the narrative, emphasizing the group's intense focus on their target in the creepy video

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Peek-A-Boo- Red Velvet

n Feel Special, each Twice member embodies a unique concept, revealing individual stories throughout the MV until the culmination at the end. The symbolism is rich, with multiple layers woven throughout various scenes in the MV

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Feel Special- TWICE

