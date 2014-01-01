K-pop MVs with unique concepts

Kai's solo debut is stunning, with a futuristic cityscape as the backdrop, featuring flying vehicles, drones, and plenty of plugs. His glitching adds to the high-tech vibe, resembling top-notch holograms
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Mmmh- EXO’s Kai
Rookie by Red Velvet offers a Korean take on Narnia. As the girls enter the wardrobe, they find themselves in a bizarre world with clay trees, rose creatures, and even a random speed-chase with mini spaceships
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Rookie- Red Velvet
IU's Twenty Three is a visually captivating and aesthetically pleasing MV filled with nods to popular culture book- Alice in Wonderland such as a running rabbit and a tea party scene
Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment
Twenty Three- IU
aespa has embraced futurism as its overarching concept, incorporating its AI counterparts into the group. In Girls, the members are in a game-like scenario reminiscent of a metaverse, where they must compete for survival in the real world
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Girls- aespa
Married to the Music by SHINee is like a wild 1920s party gone wrong, with decapitated heads, flying eyeballs, disappearing features, and a dance party under confetti vomit. It's a reminder of the crazy things music can make people do
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Married to the Music- SHINee
The MV subtly references Snowpiercer and Le Guin's The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas. Lyrics depict riding the Snowpiercer through a frozen wasteland, symbolizing a journey from grief to healing. Visual nods to Omelas, Snowpiercer, and the Sewol Ferry Tragedy of 2014 are woven throughout
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day- BTS
When it comes to eccentric music videos, this one stands out on a global scale as one of the best. PSY's flamboyant style and unforgettable dance moves have cemented his place in K-pop history. With billions of views, this MV is truly unforgettable
Image Credits- PSY’s YouTube
Gangnam Style- PSY
Serendipity's beautiful cinematography and starry scenes resonate with Antoine de Saint-Exupery's "The Little Prince," encouraging viewers to love themselves
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Serendipity- BTS’ Jimin
The Halloween-esque video balances eerie and quirky vibes, with Red Velvet exuding an ominous presence in bold red costumes. The dance sequence reinforces the narrative, emphasizing the group's intense focus on their target in the creepy video
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Peek-A-Boo- Red Velvet
n Feel Special, each Twice member embodies a unique concept, revealing individual stories throughout the MV until the culmination at the end. The symbolism is rich, with multiple layers woven throughout various scenes in the MV