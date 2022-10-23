Heading 3
K-POP Popular boy
group leaders
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
We needn’t say much for him, as he leads BTS to global fame
RM
Image: Getty Images
G-Dragon
A megastar soloist himself, he has supported BIGBANG thoroughly
Image: SM Entertainment
Just like his name, Suho has done his best to stand by EXO
Suho
Image: SM Entertainment
Super Junior has become a legendary team under his care
Leeteuk
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Leading one of the most energetic bunches, SEVENTEEN, has not been easy on him
S. Coups
Image: JYP Entertainment
Not only fans, but K-pop enthusiasts would know how hard he tries to make things right for Stray Kids
Bang Chan
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Soobin
Pressure like no other surrounded him on TXT’s debut, which only made him stronger
Fighting for the rights of GOT7, he has led them to international fame
JAY B
Image: CDNZA Records
Image: BELIFT LAB
Being one of the youngest K-pop leaders ever, he has successfully taken charge of ENHYPEN
Jungwon
Image: KQ Entertainment
His producer skills only further add to the mix of wonderment that is ATEEZ
Hongjoong
