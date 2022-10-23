Heading 3

 K-POP Popular boy
group leaders

Ayushi Agrawal

OCT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

We needn’t say much for him, as he leads BTS to global fame

RM

Image: Getty Images

G-Dragon

A megastar soloist himself, he has supported BIGBANG thoroughly

Image: SM Entertainment

Just like his name, Suho has done his best to stand by EXO

Suho

Image: SM Entertainment

Super Junior has become a legendary team under his care

Leeteuk

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Leading one of the most energetic bunches, SEVENTEEN, has not been easy on him

S. Coups

Image: JYP Entertainment

Not only fans, but K-pop enthusiasts would know how hard he tries to make things right for Stray Kids

Bang Chan

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Soobin

Pressure like no other surrounded him on TXT’s debut, which only made him stronger

Fighting for the rights of GOT7, he has led them to international fame

JAY B

Image: CDNZA Records

Image: BELIFT LAB

Being one of the youngest K-pop leaders ever, he has successfully taken charge of ENHYPEN

Jungwon

Image: KQ Entertainment

His producer skills only further add to the mix of wonderment that is ATEEZ

Hongjoong

