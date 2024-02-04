Heading 3
K-pop releases of January 2024
RIIZE returned on January 5 with their latest single, Love 119, a captivating pop dance track that skillfully samples izi's Emergency Room while infusing it with RIIZE's distinctive style
Minho's latest single, Stay for a Night, delves into the realm of moody R&B, offering a captivating blend of lo-fi guitar rifts and rhythmic drums with poignant lyrics crafted by Minho himself
Itzy's BORN TO BE, their third studio album, dropped on January 8, 2024, marking their return to Korean-language releases after six months, promoted as a quartet during Lia's hiatus
Break is NMIXX's second EP, released on January 15, 2024, featuring seven tracks, including the pre-release Soñar (Breaker) and the lead single Dash
FE3O4
TWS made a dazzling debut with their first mini album, Sparkling Blue, released on the 22nd of January, as Pledis Entertainment introduced this six-member boy group under HYBE Labels
EVNNE made a triumphant return with their second mini album, Un: SEEN, unveiled on January 22 with a music video of the title track, UGLY, seamlessly blending Tech House and groovy R&B
IU unveiled Love Wins All as a pre-release single to her upcoming album on January 24, along with a globally acclaimed MV featuring BTS’ V. The soulful ballad has already achieved a Perfect-All-Kill
JYP Entertainment's new multinational girl group, VCHA, marked their debut with the single album Girls of the Year, featuring six members from Korea, the US, and Canada
(G)I-DLE's second studio album, 2, dropped on January 29, featuring eight tracks, including the pre-release single Wife and the empowering lead single Super Lady
GOT7's Yugyeom released the enchanting music video for LA SOL MI on January 31st, as a prelude to his first full album Trust Me, set for release on February 21
