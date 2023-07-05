A piece of excellent news for BOL4 fans since the new song ‘Someday’ which includes Ha Hyunsang, will be released on 5th July 2023
BOL4
Image: Ahn Ji Young’s Instagram
Fans are going crazy at hearing the news of their collaboration. Do It Like That, which is releasing on the 7th of July 2023
TXT & Jonas Brothers
Image: TXT’s Twitter
The popular K-pop Boy band EXO is also planning to drop their album comeback called ‘Cream Soda’ on the 10th of July 2023
EXO
Image: EXO’s Instagram
ENHYPEN will be releasing a Pokemon collab track on July 12, 2023, with the song name One and Only
ENHYPEN
Image: ENHYPEN’s Instagram
The maknae of the worldwide famous group BTS is also said to be releasing his solo called ‘SEVEN’ on the 14th of July, 2023
Jungkook
Image: BTS’ Instagram
The K-pop boy group, NCT Dream will have its comeback with the album named ‘ISTJ’ on July 17th, 2023
NCT Dream
Image: NCT Dream’s Instagram
The one-year-old K-pop girl group is also getting ready for their comeback which is going to release on July 21st, 2023 with lead songs Get Up, ETA, and Cool With You
NewJeans
Image: NewJeans’ Instagram
We are getting to see a pre-release as well this July by one of the known K-pop girl groups, ITZY with the title name None of My Business
ITZY
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
The K-pop girl group Oh My Girl is also having their comeback on July 25th, 2023. The title still remains undisclosed
OH MY GIRL
Image: OH MY GIRL’S Instagram
The 10-member K-pop boy group, TREASURE is releasing their 2nd full album on July 28th, 2023
TREASURE
Image: TREASURE’s Instagram