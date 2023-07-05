Heading 3

K-pop releases to check out in July 2023

july 05, 2023

A piece of excellent news for BOL4 fans since the new song ‘Someday’ which includes Ha Hyunsang, will be released on 5th July 2023

BOL4

Image: Ahn Ji Young’s Instagram

Fans are going crazy at hearing the news of their collaboration. Do It Like That, which  is releasing on the 7th of July 2023

TXT & Jonas Brothers

Image: TXT’s Twitter

The popular K-pop Boy band EXO is also planning to drop their album comeback called ‘Cream Soda’  on the 10th of July 2023

EXO

Image: EXO’s Instagram

ENHYPEN will be releasing a Pokemon collab track on July 12, 2023, with the song name One and Only

ENHYPEN

Image: ENHYPEN’s Instagram

The maknae of the worldwide famous group BTS is also said to be releasing his solo called ‘SEVEN’ on the 14th of July, 2023

Jungkook 

Image: BTS’ Instagram

The K-pop boy group, NCT Dream will have its comeback with the album named ‘ISTJ’ on July 17th, 2023

NCT Dream

Image: NCT Dream’s Instagram

The one-year-old K-pop girl group is also getting ready for their comeback which is going to release on July 21st, 2023 with lead songs Get Up, ETA, and Cool With You

NewJeans

Image: NewJeans’ Instagram

We are getting to see a pre-release as well this July by one of the known K-pop girl groups, ITZY with the title name None of My Business

ITZY

Image: ITZY’s Instagram

The K-pop girl group Oh My Girl is also having their comeback on July 25th, 2023. The title still remains undisclosed

OH MY GIRL

Image: OH MY GIRL’S Instagram

The 10-member K-pop boy group, TREASURE is releasing their 2nd full album on July 28th, 2023

TREASURE

Image: TREASURE’s Instagram

