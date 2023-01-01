Woollim Entertainment, the agency behind popular K-pop groups like INFINITE and Lovelyz, is reportedly planning to debut a new boy group in 2023
YG Entertainment has announced that they will be debuting a new girl group called Baby Monster in 2023 and initially unveiled seven trainees as potential members
RBW, MAMAMOO’s agency, is said to be preparing to launch a new girl group in 2023
Home to popular K-pop groups like Brown Eyed Girls is rumoured to be debuting a new boy group in 2023
Im Yong Woon, former director of K-pop girl groups 4minute and (G) I-DLE, is launching a new girl group. The group is rumoured to be named Starting Girls
BTOB and (G)I-DLE’s agency, CUBE Entertainment has announced plans to debut a new girl group in 2023
Xikers, a boy band to be launched by KQ Entertainment, will debut five years after ATEEZ. They debuted with their first mini album, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing, on March 30
The Wind, formed by With Us Entertainment, is set to debut this spring. The Wind consists of seven members who trained for the past five years to create and perform music that everyone can enjoy, according to the agency.
SM Entertainment, one of the largest K-pop agencies in South Korea, is rumoured to be preparing to launch a new girl group in 2023
The name of S2 Entertainment’s new girl group is rumoured to be KISS OF LIFE, after fans noticed that the name was trademarked. Rumoured members of the group include Natty, Julie Han and Belle
