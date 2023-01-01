Heading 3

 K-pop Rookies To
Debut This Year

Sugandha Srivastava

MARCH 31, 2023

Entertainment

Woollim Entertainment, the agency behind popular K-pop groups like INFINITE and Lovelyz, is reportedly planning to debut a new boy group in 2023 

Woollim Entertainment

Source: Woollim Entertainment Instagram

YG Entertainment has announced that they will be debuting a new girl group called Baby Monster in 2023 and initially unveiled seven trainees as potential members

YG Entertainment 

Source: YG Entertainment Instagram

RBW, MAMAMOO’s agency, is said to be preparing to launch a new girl group in 2023 

RBW 

Source: RBW 

Home to popular K-pop groups like Brown Eyed Girls is rumoured to be debuting a new boy group in 2023

Mystic Entertainment

Source: Mystic Entertainment

Im Yong Woon, former director of K-pop girl groups 4minute and (G) I-DLE, is launching a new girl group. The group is rumoured to be named Starting Girls

Starting House

Source: Starting House

BTOB and (G)I-DLE’s agency, CUBE Entertainment has announced plans to debut a new girl group in 2023

CUBE Entertainment

Source: CUBE Entertainment Instagram

Xikers, a boy band to be launched by KQ Entertainment, will debut five years after ATEEZ. They debuted with their first mini album, House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing, on March 30

KQ Entertainment

Source: KQ Entertainment

The Wind, formed by With Us Entertainment, is set to debut this spring. The Wind consists of seven members who trained for the past five years to create and perform music that everyone can enjoy, according to the agency.

Us Entertainment

Source: Us Entertainment

SM Entertainment, one of the largest K-pop agencies in South Korea, is rumoured to be preparing to launch a new girl group in 2023 

SM Entertainment

Source: SM Entertainment Instagram

The name of S2 Entertainment’s new girl group is rumoured to be KISS OF LIFE, after fans noticed that the name was trademarked. Rumoured members of the group include Natty, Julie Han and Belle

S2 Entertainment

Source: S2 Entertainment

