Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 28, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs focusing on Break-up

A melancholic reflection on missing a loved one, BTS's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics make this a soul-stirring ballad

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

BLACKPINK's heartfelt plea for love to endure, even in difficult times, is an emotional rollercoaster with powerful vocals and a memorable chorus 

Stay by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

2NE1's Lonely delves into the feeling of isolation after a breakup, combining poignant lyrics and a haunting melody to create a heart-wrenching anthem

Image: YG Entertainment

Lonely by 2NE1

This acoustic gem by Park Won poignantly expresses the pain of a breakup, 

All of My Life by Park Won

Image: Makeus Entertainment

Let Me In is a beautifully sad reflection on the end of a relationship, with their sweet voice conveying deep emotions

Let Me In by Cosmic Girls

Image: Starship Entertainment

Heaven by Ailee

Image: YMC Entertainment

Ailee's powerful vocals shine in Heaven, a song about longing for a lost love and hoping to reunite in the afterlife

Farewell by Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

A heartfelt ballad by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Farewell expresses the pain of letting go with its emotional lyrics and her powerful vocals

Another emotional hit by 2NE1, It Hurts explores the anguish of a breakup with a melancholic melody and evocative lyrics

It Hurts by 2NE1

Image: YG Entertainment

A soul-stirring track by BIGBANG, If You deals with the sorrow of a relationship's end, featuring emotional vocals and a haunting instrumental

If You by BIGBANG

Image: YG Entertainment

Missing You is a sad song about looking back at a failed relationship, but it also has a note of hope in it

Missing You by BTOB

Image: Cube Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here