K-pop songs focusing on Break-up
A melancholic reflection on missing a loved one, BTS's emotive vocals and poignant lyrics make this a soul-stirring ballad
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
BLACKPINK's heartfelt plea for love to endure, even in difficult times, is an emotional rollercoaster with powerful vocals and a memorable chorus
Stay by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
2NE1's Lonely delves into the feeling of isolation after a breakup, combining poignant lyrics and a haunting melody to create a heart-wrenching anthem
Image: YG Entertainment
Lonely by 2NE1
This acoustic gem by Park Won poignantly expresses the pain of a breakup,
All of My Life by Park Won
Image: Makeus Entertainment
Let Me In is a beautifully sad reflection on the end of a relationship, with their sweet voice conveying deep emotions
Let Me In by Cosmic Girls
Image: Starship Entertainment
Heaven by Ailee
Image: YMC Entertainment
Ailee's powerful vocals shine in Heaven, a song about longing for a lost love and hoping to reunite in the afterlife
Farewell by Taeyeon
Image: SM Entertainment
A heartfelt ballad by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Farewell expresses the pain of letting go with its emotional lyrics and her powerful vocals
Another emotional hit by 2NE1, It Hurts explores the anguish of a breakup with a melancholic melody and evocative lyrics
It Hurts by 2NE1
Image: YG Entertainment
A soul-stirring track by BIGBANG, If You deals with the sorrow of a relationship's end, featuring emotional vocals and a haunting instrumental
If You by BIGBANG
Image: YG Entertainment
Missing You is a sad song about looking back at a failed relationship, but it also has a note of hope in it
Missing You by BTOB
Image: Cube Entertainment