K-pop songs for a cheerful summer day
Pratyusha Dash
Image Credits-Attrakt
Cupid- FIFTY FIFTY
This track is the embodiment of cheery. The pop single seamlessly blends disco, synth, and bubblegum pop, creating an energetic fusion of genres
This debut single from Nayeon of TWICE is the ultimate summer anthem we've all been eagerly waiting for
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
POP!- TWICE’s Nayeon
Here, K-pop meets Spanish flair, creating the ultimate summer song
Image Credits- FNC Entertainment
O Sole Mio- SF9
This spirited single blends pop and rock genres seamlessly, making it the perfect soundtrack for summer weekends!
Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment
Blueming- IU
Somi's Watermelon is the perfect fusion of pop and R&B. As the main songwriter; she crafted a song that beautifully compares a romantic relationship to a refreshing watermelon
Image Credits-THEBLACKLABEL
Watermelon- Somi
One and Only is the epitome of refreshment in pop and dance music! This upbeat single exudes self-confidence, capturing the feeling of expressing oneself in front of a crush
Image Credits- KOZ Entertainment
One and Only- BOYNEXTDOOR
Butter is the epitome of summer vibes, blending disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM elements into one infectious track
Butter- BTS
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Atlantis is the perfect soundtrack for hot summer days, quenching your musical thirst with its refreshing vibes
Image credits- SM Entertainment
Atlantis- SHINee
Red Velvet's Power Up is one of the best, effortlessly capturing the essence of the season. From their stylish summer dresses to the summer drinks, this song evokes the quintessential summer vibes
Power Up- Red Velvet
Image credits- SM Entertainment
Click Here
Alcohol-Free is a tropical summer song capturing the magic of falling in love. Its catchy chorus, featuring names of sweet wines and cocktails, makes it easy for listeners to sing along
Alcohol- Free- TWICE
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment