may 19, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for a cheerful summer day 

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits-Attrakt

Cupid- FIFTY FIFTY

This track is the embodiment of cheery. The pop single seamlessly blends disco, synth, and bubblegum pop, creating an energetic fusion of genres

This debut single from Nayeon of TWICE is the ultimate summer anthem we've all been eagerly waiting for

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

POP!- TWICE’s Nayeon

Here, K-pop meets Spanish flair, creating the ultimate summer song

Image Credits- FNC Entertainment

O Sole Mio- SF9

This spirited single blends pop and rock genres seamlessly, making it the perfect soundtrack for summer weekends!

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

Blueming- IU

Somi's Watermelon is the perfect fusion of pop and R&B. As the main songwriter; she crafted a song that beautifully compares a romantic relationship to a refreshing watermelon

Image Credits-THEBLACKLABEL

Watermelon- Somi

One and Only is the epitome of refreshment in pop and dance music! This upbeat single exudes self-confidence, capturing the feeling of expressing oneself in front of a crush

Image Credits- KOZ Entertainment

One and Only- BOYNEXTDOOR

Butter is the epitome of summer vibes, blending disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM elements into one infectious track

Butter- BTS

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Atlantis is the perfect soundtrack for hot summer days, quenching your musical thirst with its refreshing vibes

Image credits- SM Entertainment

Atlantis- SHINee

Red Velvet's Power Up is one of the best, effortlessly capturing the essence of the season. From their stylish summer dresses to the summer drinks, this song evokes the quintessential summer vibes

Power Up- Red Velvet

Image credits- SM Entertainment

Alcohol-Free is a tropical summer song capturing the magic of falling in love. Its catchy chorus, featuring names of sweet wines and cocktails, makes it easy for listeners to sing along

Alcohol- Free- TWICE

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

