K-pop songs for a slow morning
SEVENTEEN's tranquil melody encapsulates a dreamy aura, offering solace in shared moments. The harmonious blend of vocals and emotions marks a serene journey
SEVENTEEN – Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
BTOB's soulful ballad, Missing You, echoes with heartache. The emotive vocals and poignant lyrics create a melancholic yet beautiful atmosphere
BTOB – Missing You
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Taeyeon's introspective track navigates the complexities of emotions. The soothing melody and her emotive voice invite contemplation on love's intricacies
Taeyeon – What Do I Call You
Image: SM Entertainment.
DAY6's poignant ballad, You Were Beautiful, reflects on bittersweet memories. The emotional resonance of the lyrics and melodic composition creates a reflective morning ambiance
DAY6 – You Were Beautiful
Image: JYP Entertainment.
EXO's Just as Usual delivers a gentle embrace through tranquil vocals and a calming melody. The song's comforting familiarity becomes a soothing soundtrack for a serene morning
EXO – Just as Usual
Image: SM Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Hope Not unveils a tender side, blending emotive vocals with a delicate melody. The song's emotional depth and sincerity offer a calming respite
BLACKPINK – Hope Not
Image: YG Entertainment.
BTS's Blue & Grey paints a canvas of emotions with introspective lyrics and a soulful melody. The heartfelt ballad provides solace and introspection
BTS – Blue & Grey
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taemin's Back to You is a serene composition, showcasing his smooth vocals. The song's tranquil ambiance becomes a comforting companion for a relaxed morning
Taemin – Back to You
Image: SM Entertainment.
IU's Hi Spring Bye is a gentle ode to transitions. The whimsical melody and IU's ethereal voice create a delightful and peaceful morning soundscape
IU – Hi Spring Bye
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
TXT's Nap of a Star enchants with a dreamy melody and poignant lyrics. The song's ethereal quality brings a sense of calm, perfect for a slow morning
TXT – Nap of a Star
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC