 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 26, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs for a slow morning

SEVENTEEN's tranquil melody encapsulates a dreamy aura, offering solace in shared moments. The harmonious blend of vocals and emotions marks a serene journey

SEVENTEEN – Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

BTOB's soulful ballad, Missing You, echoes with heartache. The emotive vocals and poignant lyrics create a melancholic yet beautiful atmosphere

BTOB – Missing You

Image: Cube Entertainment.

Taeyeon's introspective track navigates the complexities of emotions. The soothing melody and her emotive voice invite contemplation on love's intricacies

Taeyeon – What Do I Call You

Image: SM Entertainment.

DAY6's poignant ballad, You Were Beautiful, reflects on bittersweet memories. The emotional resonance of the lyrics and melodic composition creates a reflective morning ambiance

DAY6 – You Were Beautiful

Image: JYP Entertainment.

EXO's Just as Usual delivers a gentle embrace through tranquil vocals and a calming melody. The song's comforting familiarity becomes a soothing soundtrack for a serene morning

EXO – Just as Usual

Image: SM Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Hope Not unveils a tender side, blending emotive vocals with a delicate melody. The song's emotional depth and sincerity offer a calming respite

BLACKPINK – Hope Not

Image: YG Entertainment.

BTS's Blue & Grey paints a canvas of emotions with introspective lyrics and a soulful melody. The heartfelt ballad provides solace and introspection

BTS – Blue & Grey

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taemin's Back to You is a serene composition, showcasing his smooth vocals. The song's tranquil ambiance becomes a comforting companion for a relaxed morning

Taemin – Back to You

Image: SM Entertainment.

IU's Hi Spring Bye is a gentle ode to transitions. The whimsical melody and IU's ethereal voice create a delightful and peaceful morning soundscape

IU – Hi Spring Bye

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

TXT's Nap of a Star enchants with a dreamy melody and poignant lyrics. The song's ethereal quality brings a sense of calm, perfect for a slow morning

TXT – Nap of a Star

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

