Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 23, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs for an energetic playlist 

ATEEZ's "Guerrilla" unleashes a sonic storm with powerful beats and dynamic vocals. The song's intensity reflects ATEEZ's bold and adventurous spirit

ATEEZ - "Guerrilla

Image: KQ Entertainment.

Stray Kids' "MIROH" is an anthem of empowerment, blending fierce rap and energetic beats. The track radiates Stray Kids' signature charisma and innovative sound

Stray Kids - "MIROH"

Image: JYP Entertainment.

fromis_9's "Love Bomb" is a burst of infectious energy, featuring playful melodies and lively vocals. The song creates a vibrant atmosphere, perfect for an energetic playlist

 fromis_9 - "Love Bomb"

Image: Off the Record Entertainment.

SHINee's "Sherlock" is a captivating fusion of pop and mystery, showcasing intricate harmonies and dynamic soundscapes. The song highlights SHINee's timeless musical versatility

SHINee - "Sherlock"

Image: SM Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's "Aju Nice" is a feel-good anthem with catchy hooks and energetic choreography. The song's exuberance reflects SEVENTEEN's vibrant and youthful appeal

 SEVENTEEN - "Aju Nice"

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

The Boyz's "Maverick" is a high-energy track with pulsating beats and bold vocals. The song captures The Boyz's dynamic style, making it a must-have for an energetic playlist

The Boyz - "Maverick"

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment.

SuperM's "JOPPING" is a powerhouse collaboration, combining explosive beats and electrifying performances. The song's intensity amplifies the supergroup's global impact

 SuperM - "JOPPING"

Image: SM Entertainment.

Joy's "Hello" is a vibrant pop gem with upbeat rhythms and delightful vocals. The song radiates Joy's cheerful persona, creating an uplifting addition to any playlist

Joy - "Hello"

Image: SM Entertainment.

TWICE's "Fanfare" is a celebration of joy, featuring lively beats and catchy refrains. The song's energetic vibes mirror TWICE's ability to ignite excitement

TWICE - "Fanfare"

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Chuu's "Heart Attack" is a charming blend of sweet vocals and catchy melodies. The song's whimsical atmosphere captures Chuu's endearing and playful musical style

Chuu - "Heart Attack"

Image: Blockberry Creative.

