K-pop songs for an intense gym session
BTS's explosive anthem "Mic Drop" ignites the gym with fierce rap and powerful beats. A workout anthem that fuels determination
"Mic Drop" by BTS ft. Steve Aoki:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EXO's "Power" is a high-energy anthem, combining robust vocals and electrifying beats. This powerhouse track propels you through every intense gym session
"Power" by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment.
BlackPink's "Boombayah" is a fierce and energetic banger, infusing the gym with confidence and intensity. The song's dynamic beats match the power of your workout
"Boombayah" by BlackPink:
Image: YG Entertainment.
GOT7's "Hard Carry" is a pulse-pounding track with relentless beats and bold rap verses. It's the perfect companion for pushing through challenging gym routines
"Hard Carry" by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Big Bang's anthem "Bang Bang Bang" delivers explosive beats and powerful vocals, setting an intense rhythm that fuels your determination during a vigorous workout
"Bang Bang Bang" by Big Bang:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Mamamoo's "Hip" is a sassy and empowering track, infusing the gym with attitude. The song's groovy beats and confident vocals elevate your workout experience
"Hip" by Mamamoo:
Image: RBW.
"That That" by PSY ft. Suga:
Image: P Nation.
Twice's "I Can't Stop Me" blends catchy hooks with an upbeat tempo, creating an invigorating gym anthem. The song propels you forward, matching the intensity of your workout
"I Can’t Stop Me" by Twice:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's "Loco" is a high-energy track with powerful beats and fierce vocals. The song's intensity provides the perfect soundtrack for a spirited and dynamic gym session
"Loco" by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
iKON's "Bling Bling" delivers a bold and energetic sound, setting the tone for an intense gym session. The powerful beats and dynamic rap invigorate your workout
"Bling Bling" by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment.