K-pop songs for Birthday parties
A fun and catchy track celebrating birthdays, filled with upbeat vibes and cheerful energy, perfect for making special memories
Image: The Black Label
Birthday by Jeon Somi:
An energetic anthem that sets the mood for a lively birthday celebration, with pulsating beats and catchy hooks
Image: 143 Entertainment
B-Day by iKON:
Reflective yet upbeat, it captures the essence of turning 23 with IU's signature charm and catchy melodies
Twenty-Three by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A festive collaboration delivering birthday wishes with infectious beats and heartwarming lyrics, spreading joy to all
Happy Birthday by NU'EST:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A joyful anthem filled with wishes and dreams, featuring NCT U's dynamic vocals and lively beats
Make A Wish (Birthday Song) by NCT U:
Image: SM Entertainment
Celebrating the beauty of turning 30, Rain's smooth vocals and groovy beats make it a perfect addition to any birthday playlist
30SEXY by Rain:
Image: Tune Entertainment
A soulful rendition of the classic birthday tune, offering warm wishes and heartfelt sentiments
Happy Birthday by Jonghyun:
Image: SM Entertainment
A funky and upbeat track that encourages everyone to let loose and have a blast, creating unforgettable birthday memories
Get Cool by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Smooth like butter, BTS's infectious groove and catchy lyrics make it an essential addition to any birthday celebration playlist
Butter by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A powerful and dynamic track with electrifying beats and fierce energy, setting the tone for an unforgettable birthday bash
Kick It by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment