Pujya Doss

MARCH 11, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for Birthday parties

A fun and catchy track celebrating birthdays, filled with upbeat vibes and cheerful energy, perfect for making special memories

Image: The Black Label

Birthday by Jeon Somi: 

An energetic anthem that sets the mood for a lively birthday celebration, with pulsating beats and catchy hooks

Image: 143 Entertainment

B-Day by iKON: 

Reflective yet upbeat, it captures the essence of turning 23 with IU's signature charm and catchy melodies

Twenty-Three by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A festive collaboration delivering birthday wishes with infectious beats and heartwarming lyrics, spreading joy to all

Happy Birthday by NU'EST: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A joyful anthem filled with wishes and dreams, featuring NCT U's dynamic vocals and lively beats

Make A Wish (Birthday Song) by NCT U: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Celebrating the beauty of turning 30, Rain's smooth vocals and groovy beats make it a perfect addition to any birthday playlist

30SEXY by Rain: 

Image: Tune Entertainment

A soulful rendition of the classic birthday tune, offering warm wishes and heartfelt sentiments

Happy Birthday by Jonghyun: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A funky and upbeat track that encourages everyone to let loose and have a blast, creating unforgettable birthday memories

Get Cool by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Smooth like butter, BTS's infectious groove and catchy lyrics make it an essential addition to any birthday celebration playlist

Butter by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A powerful and dynamic track with electrifying beats and fierce energy, setting the tone for an unforgettable birthday bash

Kick It by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

