SAUMYA SAXENA

DECEMBEr 25, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Songs for Christmas

 BTS treated fans with a remix of their all-English smash-hit Butter specially curated for christmas holidays 

BTS’ Butter (Holiday Remix)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A song that hits all the right notes to fit in as a perfect christmas song for K-pop fansSOURCE: JYP Entertainment

TWICE’s Merry and Happy 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 If you feel the fun and flirty vibes around Christmas, Christmassy is the song for youSOURCE: Cre.Ker Entertainment

The BOYZ’s Christmassy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Miracle is an underrated gem by GOT7. Do give it a listen to get the cozy vibes during the chilly breakSOURCE: JYP Entertainment

GOT7’s Miracle

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ever wondered what would you get when groups like Red Velvet and aespa unite? Here’s your chance to experience the magicSOURCE: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet and aespa’s Beautiful Christmas

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yes, you might have already guessed it right. The viral First Snow trend by EXO is back this holiday season

EXO’s First Snow 

SOURCE: SM EntertainmentUSIC

Don’t we all wait the entire year to burst this hit track by Stray Kids for Christmas? This time, give a ear to their 24 to 25 too

Stray Kids’ Christmas Evel 

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

V’s Christmas Tree is like a warm-cozy hug on a chilly winter day. What adds to the melody is the romantically fluttering lyrics

BTS’ V’s Christmas Tree

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

 Looking for a fun-filled song to groove to this Christmas? NMIXX’ Funky Glitter Christmas is what you needSOURCE: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX’ Funky Glitter Christmas

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

imin’s Christmas present to ARMYs is truly a melody full of love and joy to listen while enjoying the wintery vibes

BTS’ Jimin’s Christmas Love

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

