K-pop Songs for Christmas
BTS treated fans with a remix of their all-English smash-hit Butter specially curated for christmas holidays
BTS’ Butter (Holiday Remix)
A song that hits all the right notes to fit in as a perfect christmas song for K-pop fansSOURCE: JYP Entertainment
TWICE’s Merry and Happy
If you feel the fun and flirty vibes around Christmas, Christmassy is the song for youSOURCE: Cre.Ker Entertainment
The BOYZ’s Christmassy
Miracle is an underrated gem by GOT7. Do give it a listen to get the cozy vibes during the chilly breakSOURCE: JYP Entertainment
GOT7’s Miracle
Ever wondered what would you get when groups like Red Velvet and aespa unite? Here’s your chance to experience the magicSOURCE: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet and aespa’s Beautiful Christmas
Yes, you might have already guessed it right. The viral First Snow trend by EXO is back this holiday season
EXO’s First Snow
SOURCE: SM Entertainment
Don’t we all wait the entire year to burst this hit track by Stray Kids for Christmas? This time, give a ear to their 24 to 25 too
Stray Kids’ Christmas Evel
SOURCE: JYP Entertainment
V’s Christmas Tree is like a warm-cozy hug on a chilly winter day. What adds to the melody is the romantically fluttering lyrics
BTS’ V’s Christmas Tree
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Looking for a fun-filled song to groove to this Christmas? NMIXX’ Funky Glitter Christmas is what you needSOURCE: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX’ Funky Glitter Christmas
imin’s Christmas present to ARMYs is truly a melody full of love and joy to listen while enjoying the wintery vibes
BTS’ Jimin’s Christmas Love
