K-pop songs for each zodiac sign
Aries are known for their fiery energy, passion, and determination. This song is a perfect match for their bold and confident personalities
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Aries: ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM
Taureans are known for their sensuality, down-to-earth nature, and appreciation for the finer things in life. This song's sensual lyrics and dreamy melody are sure to resonate with Taureans
Image: SM Entertainment
Taurus: INVU by Taeyeon
Geminis are known for their quick wit, curiosity, and adventurous spirit. This song's energetic and upbeat tempo is sure to get Geminis moving and grooving
Image: KQ Entertainment
Gemini: Guerrilla by ATEEZ
Cancers are known for their emotional depth, intuition, and love of nostalgia. This song's retro-inspired sound and heartfelt lyrics are sure to touch Cancer's hearts.
Image: ZB Label
Cancer: Back In Vogue by AleXa
Leos are known for their confidence, charisma, and natural leadership skills. This song's empowering lyrics and regal melody are sure to make Leos feel like royalty.
Image: Starship Entertainment
Leo: ROYAL by IVE
Virgos are known for their analytical minds, perfectionism, and dedication to their craft. This song's relatable lyrics about facing your fears and pursuing your dreams are sure to speak to Virgos
Image: FNC Entertainment
Virgo: Scared by P1Harmony
Libras are known for their diplomacy, charm, and appreciation for beauty. This song's ethereal melody and otherworldly lyrics are sure to enchant Libras.
Image: Starship Entertainment
Libra: Unnatural by WJSN
Scorpios are known for their intensity, passion, and mysterious allure. This song's dark and sexy concept is sure to resonate with Scorpios.
Image: Belift Lab
Scorpio: Bit Me by ENHYPEN
Sagittarians are known for their adventurous spirit, optimism, and love of freedom. This song's upbeat tempo and inspirational lyrics are sure to get Sagittarians' adrenaline pumping
Image: Starship Entertainment
Sagittarius: Ready Now by MONSTA X
Capricorns are known for their ambition, discipline, and practical nature. This song's powerful lyrics and driving melody are sure to motivate Capricorns to achieve their goals
Image: Starship Entertainment
Capricorn: Love Dive by IVE
Aquarians are known for their originality, independence, and humanitarian spirit. This song's unique and experimental sound is sure to appeal to Aquarius's unconventional taste
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Aquarius: Hot by SEVENTEEN
Pisces are known for their creativity, compassion, and romantic idealism. This song's dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics are sure to capture Pisces's imagination.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pisces: Our Summer by TXT