Heading 3

may 11, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for each Zodiac sign to listen to

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Aries: ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM

Aries are known for their fiery energy, passion, and determination. This song is a perfect match for their bold and confident personalities

Taureans are known for their sensuality, down-to-earth nature, and appreciation for the finer things in life. This song's sensual lyrics and dreamy melody are sure to resonate with Taureans

Image: SM Entertainment

Taurus: INVU by Taeyeon 

Geminis are known for their quick wit, curiosity, and adventurous spirit. This song's energetic and upbeat tempo is sure to get Geminis moving and grooving

Image: KQ Entertainment

Gemini: Guerrilla by ATEEZ

Cancers are known for their emotional depth, intuition, and love of nostalgia. This song's retro-inspired sound and heartfelt lyrics are sure to touch Cancer's hearts.

Image: ZB Label

Cancer: Back In Vogue by AleXa 

Leos are known for their confidence, charisma, and natural leadership skills. This song's empowering lyrics and regal melody are sure to make Leos feel like royalty.

Image: Starship Entertainment

Leo: ROYAL by IVE 

Virgos are known for their analytical minds, perfectionism, and dedication to their craft. This song's relatable lyrics about facing your fears and pursuing your dreams are sure to speak to Virgos.

Image: FNC Entertainment

Virgo: Scared by P1Harmony 

Libras are known for their diplomacy, charm, and appreciation for beauty. This song's ethereal melody and otherworldly lyrics are sure to enchant Libras.

Libra: Unnatural by WJSN

Image: Starship Entertainment

Scorpios are known for their intensity, passion, and mysterious allure. This song's dark and sexy concept is sure to resonate with Scorpios.

Image: Belift Lab

Scorpio: Bit Me by ENHYPEN 

Sagittarians are known for their adventurous spirit, optimism, and love of freedom. This song's upbeat tempo and inspirational lyrics are sure to get Sagittarians' adrenaline pumping

Sagittarius: Ready Now by MONSTA X

Image: Starship Entertainment

Capricorns are known for their ambition, discipline, and practical nature. This song's powerful lyrics and driving melody are sure to motivate Capricorns to achieve their goals

Capricorn: Love Dive by IVE 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Aquarians are known for their originality, independence, and humanitarian spirit. This song's unique and experimental sound is sure to appeal to Aquarius's unconventional taste

Aquarius: Hot by SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Pisces are known for their creativity, compassion, and romantic idealism. This song's dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics are sure to capture Pisces's imagination.

Pisces: Our Summer by TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here