Pujya Doss

January 17, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for Girls’ Night

BTS's feel-good anthem, Dynamite, brings infectious energy and positivity, setting the perfect mood for a lively girls' night

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite (BTS)

BLACKPINK's fierce and empowering track, How You Like That, delivers confidence and attitude, making it a girls' night anthem

Image:  YG Entertainment.

How You Like That (BLACKPINK)

Aespa's futuristic hit, Next Level, combines catchy beats with powerful vocals, creating an exhilarating vibe for a memorable girls' night

Image: SM Entertainment 

Next Level (aespa)

Brave Girls' Rollin' exudes summer vibes and carefree spirit, making it an ideal addition to a playlist for a fun-filled girls' night

Image:  Brave Entertainment.

Rollin' (Brave Girls)

HOT ISSUE's debut single, Issue maker, is an energetic and catchy track, perfect for setting a lively atmosphere during a girls' night

Image:  S2 Entertainment.

Issue maker (HOT ISSUE)

IU's LILAC offers a mix of soothing vocals and vibrant beats, adding a touch of elegance to your girls' night

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

LILAC (IU)

BTS's chart-topping hit, Butter, brings smooth vibes and irresistible charm, making it a must-have for a girls' night filled with dance and laughter

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC.

Butter (BTS)

ITZY's LOCO is a sassy and upbeat track that encourages letting loose and embracing the craziness—a perfect anthem for a wild girls' night

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

LOCO (ITZY)

Red Velvet's Queendom is an empowering anthem celebrating self-love and confidence, setting the stage for an empowering and enjoyable girls' night

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Queendom (Red Velvet)

STAYC's ASAP is an infectious blend of pop and retro vibes, creating a feel-good atmosphere perfect for a lively and memorable girls' night

Image:  High Up Entertainment.

ASAP (STAYC)

