K-pop songs for perfect summer weekend
Pratyusha Dash
Cupid- FIFTY FIFTY
This track epitomizes liveliness. The pop single seamlessly blends disco, synth, and bubblegum pop genres, creating an infectious and energetic vibe
A quintessential summer love anthem from the rising stars of the fourth generation, TXT
Magic-TXT
Nothing exudes liveliness quite like a scorching track that seamlessly fuses R&B with classic hip-hop vibes. HARD is about strength, urging listeners to trust and embrace challenges head-on
HARD- SHINee
This summer anthem by ITZY is the ultimate hype song, guaranteed to get you in the mood for some sunny vibes over the weekends
Not Shy- ITZY
The single was made to exude a sense of fun and energy, mirroring the illuminating warmth of sunny weekends
BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)- ATEEZ
This song has a way of making one feel confident and embracing their own company, just enjoying the moment
Crazy, Sexy, Cool- ASTRO
This high-energy single blends pop and rock genres together flawlessly, creating the perfect soundtrack for lively summer weekends
Blueming- IU
Anyone part of the K-pop world when this song dropped can agree that it had a strong impact, causing the world to pause in awe
Love Scenario- iKon
Lively and fun sum up this upbeat TWICE song. It's an electrifying pop single that delves into the fantasy of love inspired by references to shows, movies, or books
What is Love- TWICE
Red Flavor is an energetic dance track ideal for summer vibes. Its music video adopts a colorful, fruity concept that complements Red Velvet's bubbly image perfectly
Red Flavor- Red Velvet
