april 07, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for perfect summer weekend

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- Attrakt

Cupid- FIFTY FIFTY

This track epitomizes liveliness. The pop single seamlessly blends disco, synth, and bubblegum pop genres, creating an infectious and energetic vibe

A quintessential summer love anthem from the rising stars of the fourth generation, TXT

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Magic-TXT

Nothing exudes liveliness quite like a scorching track that seamlessly fuses R&B with classic hip-hop vibes. HARD is about strength, urging listeners to trust and embrace challenges head-on

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

HARD- SHINee

This summer anthem by ITZY is the ultimate hype song, guaranteed to get you in the mood for some sunny vibes over the weekends

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Not Shy- ITZY

The single was made to exude a sense of fun and energy, mirroring the illuminating warmth of sunny weekends

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)- ATEEZ

This song has a way of making one feel confident and embracing their own company, just enjoying the moment

Image Credits- Fantagio

Crazy, Sexy, Cool- ASTRO

This high-energy single blends pop and rock genres together flawlessly, creating the perfect soundtrack for lively summer weekends

Blueming- IU

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

Anyone part of the K-pop world when this song dropped can agree that it had a strong impact, causing the world to pause in awe

Image Credits- 143 Entertainment

Love Scenario- iKon

Lively and fun sum up this upbeat TWICE song. It's an electrifying pop single that delves into the fantasy of love inspired by references to shows, movies, or books

What is Love- TWICE

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Red Flavor is an energetic dance track ideal for summer vibes. Its music video adopts a colorful, fruity concept that complements Red Velvet's bubbly image perfectly

Red Flavor- Red Velvet

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

