K-pop songs for singles for this valentine’s
Empowering anthem celebrating independence, reminding singles to embrace self-love. Dynamic beats and confident vocals make it perfect for solo celebrations
Image: JYP Entertainment.
I Don't Need a Man by Miss A:
Bold and sassy track highlighting the joy of being single. Jennie's charismatic delivery and catchy hooks make it an empowering anthem for solo adventures
Image: YG Entertainment
Solo by Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Reflective ballad resonating with singles, acknowledging moments of solitude while celebrating individuality. Emotional vocals and poignant lyrics evoke a sense of connection
Image: YG Entertainment.
LONELY by 2NE1:
Haunting yet beautiful, this melancholic ballad captures the bittersweet essence of letting go. Taemin's emotive vocals convey the complexities of moving on gracefully
Goodbye by Taemin:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Assertive and anthemic, this track embraces the freedom of singlehood. iKON's powerful vocals and bold lyrics inspire confidence and self-assurance in solo listeners
I'm OK by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Upbeat and infectious, this song celebrates the joy of independence and self-reliance. SISTAR's energetic performance and catchy melody make it perfect for solo dance parties
Alone by SISTAR:
Image: Starship Entertainment.
G-Dragon's introspective track explores themes of self-discovery and independence. Catchy beats and thought-provoking lyrics resonate with those embracing their solo journey
Me, Myself and I by G-Dragon:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Sultry and confident, Chungha's hit embodies independence and self-assurance. With its irresistible melody and captivating choreography, it's a must-have for any solo dance party
Gotta Go by Chungha:
Image: MNH Entertainment.
Bold declaration of self-confidence and empowerment, encouraging singles to embrace their individuality. 2NE1's iconic anthem exudes charisma and attitude
I Am the Best by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Melancholic yet hopeful, this duet captures the essence of unrequited love. IU's ethereal vocals blend seamlessly with HIGH4's emotive performance
Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms by HIGH4 & IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment, N.A.P Entertainment.