Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for singles for this valentine’s

Empowering anthem celebrating independence, reminding singles to embrace self-love. Dynamic beats and confident vocals make it perfect for solo celebrations

Image: JYP Entertainment.

 I Don't Need a Man by Miss A: 

Bold and sassy track highlighting the joy of being single. Jennie's charismatic delivery and catchy hooks make it an empowering anthem for solo adventures

Image: YG Entertainment

 Solo by Jennie (BLACKPINK): 

Reflective ballad resonating with singles, acknowledging moments of solitude while celebrating individuality. Emotional vocals and poignant lyrics evoke a sense of connection

Image: YG Entertainment.

LONELY by 2NE1: 

Haunting yet beautiful, this melancholic ballad captures the bittersweet essence of letting go. Taemin's emotive vocals convey the complexities of moving on gracefully

Goodbye by Taemin: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Assertive and anthemic, this track embraces the freedom of singlehood. iKON's powerful vocals and bold lyrics inspire confidence and self-assurance in solo listeners

I'm OK by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Upbeat and infectious, this song celebrates the joy of independence and self-reliance. SISTAR's energetic performance and catchy melody make it perfect for solo dance parties

Alone by SISTAR: 

Image: Starship Entertainment.

G-Dragon's introspective track explores themes of self-discovery and independence. Catchy beats and thought-provoking lyrics resonate with those embracing their solo journey

Me, Myself and I by G-Dragon: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Sultry and confident, Chungha's hit embodies independence and self-assurance. With its irresistible melody and captivating choreography, it's a must-have for any solo dance party

Gotta Go by Chungha: 

Image: MNH Entertainment.

Bold declaration of self-confidence and empowerment, encouraging singles to embrace their individuality. 2NE1's iconic anthem exudes charisma and attitude

I Am the Best by 2NE1: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Melancholic yet hopeful, this duet captures the essence of unrequited love. IU's ethereal vocals blend seamlessly with HIGH4's emotive performance

Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms by HIGH4 & IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment, N.A.P Entertainment.

