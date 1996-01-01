Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 25, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for summer

Do It Like That is a vibrant dance tune that captures the essence of falling in love during summertime

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Do It Like That- TXT

Alcohol-Free is a summer song mixing bossa nova and hip hop, celebrating the magic of falling in love with a catchy chorus featuring names of sweet wines and cocktails for easy sing-alongs

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Alcohol Free- TWICE

Red Flavor is an upbeat dance track ideal for summer vibes. Its music video features a vibrant and fruity concept, perfectly complementing Red Velvet's lively image

Red Flavor- Red Velvet

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

This disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM track exudes the perfect summer vibes

Butter- BTS

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

This debut single from Nayeon of the girl group TWICE is the adorable summer anthem fans have been eagerly anticipating

Pop!- Nayeon

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

K-pop meets Spanish flair, creating the ultimate summer anthem accompanied by an equally refreshing music video

O Sole Mio- SF9

Image Credits-FNC Entertainment

ENHYPEN is delivering running on the beach, late-night hangs with friends, and all the youthful summer energy you'd expect from a talented boy group

Tamed-Dashed- ENHYPEN

Image Credits- HYBE

BLACKPINK never fails to deliver anthems for the girls, and their music videos always stand out with their magnificence 

Lovesick Girls- BLACKPINK

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Queencard is the perfect confidence booster for rocking your new swimsuit or sleeveless dress with full self-assurance!

Queencard- (G)I-DLE

Image Credits- CUBE Entertainment

A lively and refreshing track, Candy has remained iconic since its original release by H.O.T. in 1996 and its subsequent revival by NCT Dream in 2022

Candy- NCT Dream

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

