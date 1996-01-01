K-pop songs for summer
Do It Like That is a vibrant dance tune that captures the essence of falling in love during summertime
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Do It Like That- TXT
Alcohol-Free is a summer song mixing bossa nova and hip hop, celebrating the magic of falling in love with a catchy chorus featuring names of sweet wines and cocktails for easy sing-alongs
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Alcohol Free- TWICE
Red Flavor is an upbeat dance track ideal for summer vibes. Its music video features a vibrant and fruity concept, perfectly complementing Red Velvet's lively image
Red Flavor- Red Velvet
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
This disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM track exudes the perfect summer vibes
Butter- BTS
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
This debut single from Nayeon of the girl group TWICE is the adorable summer anthem fans have been eagerly anticipating
Pop!- Nayeon
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
K-pop meets Spanish flair, creating the ultimate summer anthem accompanied by an equally refreshing music video
O Sole Mio- SF9
Image Credits-FNC Entertainment
ENHYPEN is delivering running on the beach, late-night hangs with friends, and all the youthful summer energy you'd expect from a talented boy group
Tamed-Dashed- ENHYPEN
Image Credits- HYBE
BLACKPINK never fails to deliver anthems for the girls, and their music videos always stand out with their magnificence
Lovesick Girls- BLACKPINK
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Queencard is the perfect confidence booster for rocking your new swimsuit or sleeveless dress with full self-assurance!
Queencard- (G)I-DLE
Image Credits- CUBE Entertainment
Click Here
A lively and refreshing track, Candy has remained iconic since its original release by H.O.T. in 1996 and its subsequent revival by NCT Dream in 2022
Candy- NCT Dream
Image Credits- SM Entertainment