june 06, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Songs for When You're Broke But Feeling Fancy

Pujya Doss

2NE1's anthem exudes confidence with its bold lyrics and electro-pop beats. A fierce declaration of self-assurance, it remains an empowering classic

Image:  YG Entertainment.

I Am the Best (2NE1)

CL's solo track "Hello Bitches" is a swagger-filled hip-hop anthem. Its unapologetic attitude and CL's powerful delivery radiate confidence

Image:  Very Cherry.

Hello Bitches (CL)

Jessi's "Cold Blooded" is a fierce rap track celebrating independence and strength. With a confident swagger, Jessi asserts her dominance in the K-pop scene

Cold Blooded (Jessi)

Image:  P NATION.

BLACKPINK's empowering "How You Like That" combines trap and pop, delivering a message of resilience and self-assurance. The bold visuals and choreography amplify its impact

Image: YG Entertainment.

How You Like That (BLACKPINK)

BLACKPINK's "Pretty Savage" is a high-energy track with assertive lyrics. Its powerful beats and fearless attitude make it a confidence-boosting anthem

Pretty Savage (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

TWICE's "HELLO" is an upbeat and vibrant track that radiates positivity and self-assuredness. Its catchy hooks and cheerful melody inspire confidence

HELLO (TWICE)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

BIBI's "Vengeance" is a bold hip-hop track with sharp lyrics. BIBI's confident delivery and charismatic presence make it an anthem of self-empowerment

BIBI Vengeance (BIBI)

Image:  Feel Ghood Music.

LE SSERAFIM's "ANTIFRAGILE" is a powerful fusion of rock and pop, delivering a message of resilience and strength. The bold sound complements its confident theme

ANTIFRAGILE (LE SSERAFIM)

Image:  Source Music

ITZY's "Not Shy" is a bold and sassy track that encourages self-expression. Its lively beat and empowering lyrics promote confidence and individuality

Not Shy (ITZY)

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

BSS's "Fighting" is a cheerful and uplifting song that instills confidence and motivation. Its encouraging lyrics and upbeat melody inspire a positive mindset

Fighting (BSS)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

