K-pop Songs for When You're Broke But Feeling Fancy
Pujya Doss
2NE1's anthem exudes confidence with its bold lyrics and electro-pop beats. A fierce declaration of self-assurance, it remains an empowering classic
Image: YG Entertainment.
I Am the Best (2NE1)
CL's solo track "Hello Bitches" is a swagger-filled hip-hop anthem. Its unapologetic attitude and CL's powerful delivery radiate confidence
Image: Very Cherry.
Hello Bitches (CL)
Jessi's "Cold Blooded" is a fierce rap track celebrating independence and strength. With a confident swagger, Jessi asserts her dominance in the K-pop scene
Cold Blooded (Jessi)
Image: P NATION.
BLACKPINK's empowering "How You Like That" combines trap and pop, delivering a message of resilience and self-assurance. The bold visuals and choreography amplify its impact
Image: YG Entertainment.
How You Like That (BLACKPINK)
BLACKPINK's "Pretty Savage" is a high-energy track with assertive lyrics. Its powerful beats and fearless attitude make it a confidence-boosting anthem
Pretty Savage (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
TWICE's "HELLO" is an upbeat and vibrant track that radiates positivity and self-assuredness. Its catchy hooks and cheerful melody inspire confidence
HELLO (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
BIBI's "Vengeance" is a bold hip-hop track with sharp lyrics. BIBI's confident delivery and charismatic presence make it an anthem of self-empowerment
BIBI Vengeance (BIBI)
Image: Feel Ghood Music.
LE SSERAFIM's "ANTIFRAGILE" is a powerful fusion of rock and pop, delivering a message of resilience and strength. The bold sound complements its confident theme
ANTIFRAGILE (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Source Music
ITZY's "Not Shy" is a bold and sassy track that encourages self-expression. Its lively beat and empowering lyrics promote confidence and individuality
Not Shy (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
BSS's "Fighting" is a cheerful and uplifting song that instills confidence and motivation. Its encouraging lyrics and upbeat melody inspire a positive mindset
Fighting (BSS)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.