Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs for your night out with friends

An explosive anthem with powerful beat, guaranteed to pump up your energy for a fun night out

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

A catchy and lively song that sets the perfect mood for celebrating and enjoying good times with friends

Image: SM Entertainment

Party by Girls' Generation: 

This vibrant track will have everyone dancing and singing along, making your night out unforgettable

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

An intense and energetic song that brings excitement and a party vibe to your night

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bubbly and upbeat song that spreads positive vibes and keeps the fun going all night long

Likey by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

A sweet and lively track that adds a burst of energy and fun to your evening

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

With its infectious beat and high energy, this song will have everyone on their feet and enjoying the moment

Energetic by Wanna One: 

Image: Swing Entertainment

A sultry and smooth track that brings a cool and stylish atmosphere to your night out

Love Shot by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A bold and confident song that boosts the excitement and keeps the party going strong

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A fun and energetic song that will have everyone dancing and having a great time together

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here