K-pop songs for your night out with friends
An explosive anthem with powerful beat, guaranteed to pump up your energy for a fun night out
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
A catchy and lively song that sets the perfect mood for celebrating and enjoying good times with friends
Image: SM Entertainment
Party by Girls' Generation:
This vibrant track will have everyone dancing and singing along, making your night out unforgettable
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
An intense and energetic song that brings excitement and a party vibe to your night
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bubbly and upbeat song that spreads positive vibes and keeps the fun going all night long
Likey by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A sweet and lively track that adds a burst of energy and fun to your evening
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
With its infectious beat and high energy, this song will have everyone on their feet and enjoying the moment
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment
A sultry and smooth track that brings a cool and stylish atmosphere to your night out
Love Shot by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A bold and confident song that boosts the excitement and keeps the party going strong
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A fun and energetic song that will have everyone dancing and having a great time together
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment