Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 20, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs highlighting love for family

BTOB addresses the tendency of fathers to hide their vulnerabilities from their families. They express regret for not recognizing this earlier and aim to convey their appreciation before it's too late

BTOB – Father

Source: BTOB’s Instagram

Suhyun's debut illustrates a parent's crucial role in fostering self-acceptance. Her mother's guidance about embracing differences and quirks empowers her. This showcases the impact of affirming words in enhancing the parent-child relationship

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – Alien


Source: Lee Suhyun’s  Instagram

Tablo eloquently imparts a lesson on parental sacrifice, showcasing how they endure struggles to shield their children. He paints a poetic picture of his parents' joint pain to provide sustenance

Tablo, Joey Bada$$ – Hood

Source: Tablo’s Instagram

J-Hope's mom supported his idol path despite doubts. He's thankful and assures her that her backing led to his success, ingrained in his being

BTS’ J-Hope – Mama

Source: J-Hope's Instagram

The Song is about IU cherishing the memory of her grandmother's gentle touch while brushing her hair. She longs to experience that warm moment once more

IU – Knees

Source: IU’s Instagram

Sam Kim's song captures his mother's concerns and attention to detail for his well-being. He also reflects on parents' and grandparents' everlasting love for their children

Sam Kim – Mama Don’t Worry

Source: Sam Kim’s Instagram

CL's heartfelt tribute to her late mother reflects her longing, asking poignant questions about her resting place and wondering if she watches over her from above

Source: CL’s Instagram

CL – Wish You Were Here

Kim Sejeong's solo debut is a tribute to her mother. She acknowledges her sacrifices and pledges to ensure her path remains blooming in return

Source: Kim Sejeong’s Instagram

Kim Sejeong – Flower Path

PSY's touching song acknowledges a father's sacrifices and captures the journey of seeing children grow into adults

PSY with Lang Lang – Father

Source: PSY’s  Instagram

In a heartfelt verse, iKON's Bobby portrays his trainee days' challenges. His mother serves as his driving force, motivating him to give his best. He aims to fulfill his promise to her while she's still young enough to enjoy it

iKON –Climax

Source: iKON’s  Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here