K-pop songs highlighting love for family
BTOB addresses the tendency of fathers to hide their vulnerabilities from their families. They express regret for not recognizing this earlier and aim to convey their appreciation before it's too late
BTOB – Father
Suhyun's debut illustrates a parent's crucial role in fostering self-acceptance. Her mother's guidance about embracing differences and quirks empowers her. This showcases the impact of affirming words in enhancing the parent-child relationship
AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – Alien
Tablo eloquently imparts a lesson on parental sacrifice, showcasing how they endure struggles to shield their children. He paints a poetic picture of his parents' joint pain to provide sustenance
Tablo, Joey Bada$$ – Hood
J-Hope's mom supported his idol path despite doubts. He's thankful and assures her that her backing led to his success, ingrained in his being
BTS’ J-Hope – Mama
The Song is about IU cherishing the memory of her grandmother's gentle touch while brushing her hair. She longs to experience that warm moment once more
IU – Knees
Sam Kim's song captures his mother's concerns and attention to detail for his well-being. He also reflects on parents' and grandparents' everlasting love for their children
Sam Kim – Mama Don’t Worry
CL's heartfelt tribute to her late mother reflects her longing, asking poignant questions about her resting place and wondering if she watches over her from above
CL – Wish You Were Here
Kim Sejeong's solo debut is a tribute to her mother. She acknowledges her sacrifices and pledges to ensure her path remains blooming in return
Kim Sejeong – Flower Path
PSY's touching song acknowledges a father's sacrifices and captures the journey of seeing children grow into adults
PSY with Lang Lang – Father
In a heartfelt verse, iKON's Bobby portrays his trainee days' challenges. His mother serves as his driving force, motivating him to give his best. He aims to fulfill his promise to her while she's still young enough to enjoy it
iKON –Climax
