Pujya Doss

January 15, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs perfect for date night

2PM's provocative pop dance anthem, A.D.T.O.Y., ignites passion and desire, delivering steamy vocals and powerful rap to rekindle romance

Image:  JYP Entertainment

2PM – A.D.T.O.Y.

BLACKPINK's upbeat pop song radiates good vibes, expressing a desire for memorable PDA moments in a first love confession

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK – AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST

Sunmi's sensual R&B and dance fusion, 24 hours, captures the essence of passionate love, expressing the longing for more time with a significant other

Image:  Abyss Company

Sunmi – 24 hours

ONEUS' electronic and sexy rhythm in Same Scent fuels romantic nostalgia, making it an ideal choice for those reminiscing about past relationships

ONEUS – Same Scent

Image:  RBW

IVE – LOVE DIVE

Image:  Swing Entertainment

IVE's dance track, LOVE DIVE, casts a love spell, encouraging boldness in relationships with catchy beats, making it perfect for couples' parties

IU's strawberry moon unites pop, rock, and electronic genres, describing a dreamy, adorable date, making it ideal for those falling in love

IU – strawberry moon

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

ASTRO's All Night is a dance track portraying intense longing for a lover, with addictive beats perfect for romantic occasions

ASTRO – All Night

Image:  Fantagio

Chungha's Stay Tonight blends dance, disco-pop, and house, persuading lovers to embrace a mesmerizing, steamy night together

Chungha – Stay Tonight

Image:  MNH Entertainment

BTS's For You is a heartfelt declaration of love, perfect for a date night, expressing gratitude to a special person

BTS - For You

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Seventeen's powerful pop ballad, 'To You,' expresses gratitude and love towards a supportive significant other through thick and thin

Seventeen - 'To You'

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

