K-pop songs perfect for date night
2PM's provocative pop dance anthem, A.D.T.O.Y., ignites passion and desire, delivering steamy vocals and powerful rap to rekindle romance
Image: JYP Entertainment
2PM – A.D.T.O.Y.
BLACKPINK's upbeat pop song radiates good vibes, expressing a desire for memorable PDA moments in a first love confession
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK – AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST
Sunmi's sensual R&B and dance fusion, 24 hours, captures the essence of passionate love, expressing the longing for more time with a significant other
Image: Abyss Company
Sunmi – 24 hours
ONEUS' electronic and sexy rhythm in Same Scent fuels romantic nostalgia, making it an ideal choice for those reminiscing about past relationships
ONEUS – Same Scent
Image: RBW
IVE – LOVE DIVE
Image: Swing Entertainment
IVE's dance track, LOVE DIVE, casts a love spell, encouraging boldness in relationships with catchy beats, making it perfect for couples' parties
IU's strawberry moon unites pop, rock, and electronic genres, describing a dreamy, adorable date, making it ideal for those falling in love
IU – strawberry moon
Image: EDAM Entertainment
ASTRO's All Night is a dance track portraying intense longing for a lover, with addictive beats perfect for romantic occasions
ASTRO – All Night
Image: Fantagio
Chungha's Stay Tonight blends dance, disco-pop, and house, persuading lovers to embrace a mesmerizing, steamy night together
Chungha – Stay Tonight
Image: MNH Entertainment
BTS's For You is a heartfelt declaration of love, perfect for a date night, expressing gratitude to a special person
BTS - For You
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seventeen's powerful pop ballad, 'To You,' expresses gratitude and love towards a supportive significant other through thick and thin
Seventeen - 'To You'
Image: Pledis Entertainment