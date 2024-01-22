K-pop songs perfect for Jamming sessions with friends
January 22, 2024
Uplifting pop anthem, infectious energy, and English lyrics make it a global hit.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite:
Empowering anthem with a mix of rap and melody. BLACKPINK's fierce charisma shines
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
Uplifting pop with catchy melodies and empowering lyrics. TWICE's positive vibes resonate
Image: JYP Entertainment.
TWICE - Feel Special
Summer anthem with vibrant colors and addictive rhythm. Red Velvet's playful energy is contagious
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment.
Reggae-infused pop, cool vibes, and addictive chorus. EXO's dynamic sound captivates
EXO - Ko Ko Bop
Image: SM Entertainment.
MAMAMOO - HIP
Image: RBW.
Confident and sassy anthem celebrating individuality. MAMAMOO's vocal prowess and charisma shine
Empowering anthem promoting self-love and confidence. ITZY's bold sound and dynamic performance make it a standout
ITZY - Wannabe
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Upbeat and refreshing, this song showcases GFriend's signature innocence and synchronized choreography
GFriend - Me Gustas Tu
Image: Source Music
Funky and energetic, this song blends pop and funk with SEVENTEEN's signature charisma and playful charm
SEVENTEEN - Very Nice
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Powerful and anthemic, Ateez delivers a dynamic blend of rap and vocals, creating an intense and captivating atmosphere
Ateez - Wave
Image: KQ Entertainment.