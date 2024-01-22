Heading 3

Pujya Doss

K-pop songs perfect for Jamming sessions with friends 

January 22, 2024

Uplifting pop anthem, infectious energy, and English lyrics make it a global hit. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Dynamite: 

Empowering anthem with a mix of rap and melody. BLACKPINK's fierce charisma shines

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

Uplifting pop with catchy melodies and empowering lyrics. TWICE's positive vibes resonate

Image: JYP Entertainment.

TWICE - Feel Special

Summer anthem with vibrant colors and addictive rhythm. Red Velvet's playful energy is contagious

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment.

Reggae-infused pop, cool vibes, and addictive chorus. EXO's dynamic sound captivates

EXO - Ko Ko Bop

Image: SM Entertainment.

MAMAMOO - HIP

Image: RBW.

Confident and sassy anthem celebrating individuality. MAMAMOO's vocal prowess and charisma shine

Empowering anthem promoting self-love and confidence. ITZY's bold sound and dynamic performance make it a standout

ITZY - Wannabe

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Upbeat and refreshing, this song showcases GFriend's signature innocence and synchronized choreography

GFriend - Me Gustas Tu

Image: Source Music

Funky and energetic, this song blends pop and funk with SEVENTEEN's signature charisma and playful charm

SEVENTEEN - Very Nice

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Powerful and anthemic, Ateez delivers a dynamic blend of rap and vocals, creating an intense and captivating atmosphere

Ateez - Wave

Image: KQ Entertainment.

