K-pop songs perfect for your Yoga time
With soothing vocals and gentle melodies, this song creates a calming atmosphere for deep stretches and mindful breathing during yoga practice
Image: JYP Entertainment.
"Oxygen" by TWICE
Ethereal vocals and airy synths evoke weightlessness, making it perfect for graceful movements, particularly during sun salutations in yoga
Image: Blockberry Creative.
"Butterfly" by LOONA
Melodic and melancholic, this BTS track inspires introspection and inner peace, making it ideal for holding challenging yoga poses
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
"Spring Day" by BTS
Soft rap verses and a dreamy chorus provide a gentle rhythm, creating an ideal backdrop for gentle stretches and meditation during yoga
"Lullaby" by GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Building from an instrumental intro to an uplifting melody, "Horizon" motivates you during yoga, encouraging you to push limits and find balance
"Horizon" by ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment.
"Cosmos" by B.I
Image: 131 Label
Powerful vocals and a dynamic arrangement energize your yoga practice
Light, airy vocals with a touch of nostalgia create a serene ambiance, perfect for restorative yoga and relaxation
"Butterfly" by GFRIEND
Image: Source Music.
Uplifting melody and positive lyrics encourage self-love and acceptance, making it an ideal soundtrack for finding inner strength during yoga
"Flower" by Seventeen
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Powerful rap verses and a driving beat provide a fierce energy boost, making it perfect for challenging sequences in your yoga routine.
"Lion" by (G)I-DLE
Image: Cube Entertainment.
A soothing ballad with gentle piano and strings, "Daylight" is perfect for savasana, concluding your yoga practice with peace and gratitude
"Daylight" by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.