K-pop songs perfect for your Yoga time

With soothing vocals and gentle melodies, this song creates a calming atmosphere for deep stretches and mindful breathing during yoga practice

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

"Oxygen" by TWICE 

Ethereal vocals and airy synths evoke weightlessness, making it perfect for graceful movements, particularly during sun salutations in yoga

Image:  Blockberry Creative.

"Butterfly" by LOONA 

Melodic and melancholic, this BTS track inspires introspection and inner peace, making it ideal for holding challenging yoga poses

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

"Spring Day" by BTS 

Soft rap verses and a dreamy chorus provide a gentle rhythm, creating an ideal backdrop for gentle stretches and meditation during yoga

"Lullaby" by GOT7 

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Building from an instrumental intro to an uplifting melody, "Horizon" motivates you during yoga, encouraging you to push limits and find balance

"Horizon" by ATEEZ 

Image:  KQ Entertainment.

"Cosmos" by B.I

Image: 131 Label

Powerful vocals and a dynamic arrangement energize your yoga practice

Light, airy vocals with a touch of nostalgia create a serene ambiance, perfect for restorative yoga and relaxation

"Butterfly" by GFRIEND 

Image:  Source Music.

Uplifting melody and positive lyrics encourage self-love and acceptance, making it an ideal soundtrack for finding inner strength during yoga

"Flower" by Seventeen

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Powerful rap verses and a driving beat provide a fierce energy boost, making it perfect for challenging sequences in your yoga routine. 

"Lion" by (G)I-DLE 

Image:  Cube Entertainment.

A soothing ballad with gentle piano and strings, "Daylight" is perfect for savasana, concluding your yoga practice with peace and gratitude

"Daylight" by EXO 

Image:  SM Entertainment.

