K-pop songs perfect to go with Sunset
This emotive ballad's poignant lyrics and soothing melodies perfectly accompany the serene beauty of a sunset, creating a harmonious blend of nature and music
Image: Big Hit Music.
BTS - Spring Day
BLACKPINK's mellifluous acoustic track, Stay, complements the tranquil hues of a sunset with its gentle sound, offering a serene soundtrack to the fading daylight
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK - Stay
IU's introspective lyrics and the mellow tones of Palette create a reflective atmosphere, harmonizing seamlessly with the calming ambiance of a sunset
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU - Palette (feat. G-Dragon)
The ethereal vibes of Universe by EXO resonate beautifully with the magical transition of colors during sunset, providing a celestial soundtrack to the evening sky
EXO - Universe
Image: SM Entertainment.
TWICE's upbeat and tropical-infused anthem, Dance The Night Away, is the perfect upbeat accompaniment to a lively sunset beach party
TWICE - Dance The Night Away
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet - One of These Nights
Image: SM Entertainment.
The dreamy and atmospheric soundscape of One of These Nights by Red Velvet perfectly encapsulates the enchanting aura of a sunset, evoking a sense of nostalgia
DAY6's emotional rock ballad, You Were Beautiful, captures the bittersweet essence of a sunset, blending heartfelt lyrics with a soothing melody as the day bids farewell
DAY6 - You Were Beautiful
Image: JYP Entertainment.
MAMAMOO's Starry Night combines soulful vocals with an enchanting melody, creating a musical backdrop that mirrors the celestial beauty of a starlit sunset
MAMAMOO - Starry Night
Image: RBW.
NCT 127's uplifting track, Dreams Come True, exudes positivity and joy, making it an ideal song to celebrate the magical moments when the sun dips below the horizon
NCT 127 - Dreams Come True
Image: SM Entertainment.
GFRIEND's enchanting Time for the Moon Night pairs seamlessly with the evolving colors of a sunset, creating a dreamy atmosphere that resonates with nature's transitions
GFRIEND - Time for the Moon Night
Image: Source Music.