K-pop songs that are comforting to listen
A heartfelt song about longing and friendship that feels like a warm hug on a cold day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A soothing ballad that reassures you to take it easy and just breathe through tough times
Image: AOMG
Breathe by Lee Hi:
A gentle, lullaby-like song that brings peace and comfort with its calming melody
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A sweet and touching song that feels like a gentle reminder of love and care
Every Day, Every Moment by Paul Kim:
Image: Neon Music
A tender track that comforts with its soft vocals and warm lyrics
Let Me In (20 CUBE) by ENHYPEN:
Image: Belift Lab
A nostalgic and emotional song that brings comfort through its heartfelt storytelling
You Were Beautiful by DAY6:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A bright and reassuring song that feels like a promise to always be there for you
Hold My Hand by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A beautifully melancholic track that offers solace and understanding for those feeling down
Blue & Grey by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A comforting ballad that reassures and soothes with its tender melody and lyrics
Baby Don’t Cry by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A calming and serene song that feels like a peaceful, dreamy escape
Winter Bear by V (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC