Heading 3

Pujya Doss

july 05, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that are comforting to listen

A heartfelt song about longing and friendship that feels like a warm hug on a cold day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS:

A soothing ballad that reassures you to take it easy and just breathe through tough times

Image: AOMG

Breathe by Lee Hi:

A gentle, lullaby-like song that brings peace and comfort with its calming melody

Through the Night by IU:

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A sweet and touching song that feels like a gentle reminder of love and care

Every Day, Every Moment by Paul Kim:

Image: Neon Music

A tender track that comforts with its soft vocals and warm lyrics

Let Me In (20 CUBE) by ENHYPEN:

Image: Belift Lab

A nostalgic and emotional song that brings comfort through its heartfelt storytelling

You Were Beautiful by DAY6:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A bright and reassuring song that feels like a promise to always be there for you

Hold My Hand by IU:

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A beautifully melancholic track that offers solace and understanding for those feeling down

Blue & Grey by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A comforting ballad that reassures and soothes with its tender melody and lyrics

Baby Don’t Cry by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A calming and serene song that feels like a peaceful, dreamy escape

Winter Bear by V (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here