Pujya Doss

November 16, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs that are
perfect for autumn

IU's soulful voice paints a nostalgic picture, capturing the essence of autumn mornings. A poetic ballad that resonates with the changing seasons

Image: Kakao M

Autumn Morning by IU

A masterpiece by IU and G-Dragon, Palette is a dreamy reflection on growing up, perfectly complementing the introspective mood of autumn

Image: Kakao M

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon

BTS' melancholic Autumn Leaves mirrors the bittersweet nature of fall, blending haunting melodies with introspective lyrics. A masterpiece in autumnal reflection

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Autumn Leaves by BTS

IU's enchanting ballad, Through the Night, encapsulates the coziness of autumn nights. Its soothing melody is a perfect companion for chilly evenings

Image: Kakao M

Through the Night by IU

iKON's Love Scenario is a warm, melodic anthem capturing the nostalgia of past seasons. Its upbeat yet wistful vibe suits the autumn atmosphere

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON

Taeyang's soulful R&B ballad, Eyes, Nose, Lips, with its emotional depth and rich vocals, perfectly aligns with the reflective mood of autumn

Image: YG Entertainment

Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang

BTS' I Need U blends a poignant melody with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the emotional turbulence akin to the changing leaves in autumn

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

I Need U by BTS

From the Goblin OST, Stay With Me blends haunting vocals with a melancholic melody, creating an atmospheric masterpiece that suits the fall ambiance

Image: tvN

Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch

BTS' collaboration with Steve Aoki, The Truth Untold, is an emotional ballad that mirrors the vulnerability of autumn, weaving a haunting melody

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The Truth Untold by BTS ft. Steve Aoki

While titled Spring Day, this BTS hit resonates with autumn's reflective spirit. Its evocative lyrics and melody make it an autumnal anthem

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

