K-pop songs that are
perfect for autumn
IU's soulful voice paints a nostalgic picture, capturing the essence of autumn mornings. A poetic ballad that resonates with the changing seasons
Image: Kakao M
Autumn Morning by IU
A masterpiece by IU and G-Dragon, Palette is a dreamy reflection on growing up, perfectly complementing the introspective mood of autumn
Image: Kakao M
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon
BTS' melancholic Autumn Leaves mirrors the bittersweet nature of fall, blending haunting melodies with introspective lyrics. A masterpiece in autumnal reflection
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Autumn Leaves by BTS
IU's enchanting ballad, Through the Night, encapsulates the coziness of autumn nights. Its soothing melody is a perfect companion for chilly evenings
Image: Kakao M
Through the Night by IU
iKON's Love Scenario is a warm, melodic anthem capturing the nostalgia of past seasons. Its upbeat yet wistful vibe suits the autumn atmosphere
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON
Taeyang's soulful R&B ballad, Eyes, Nose, Lips, with its emotional depth and rich vocals, perfectly aligns with the reflective mood of autumn
Image: YG Entertainment
Eyes, Nose, Lips by Taeyang
BTS' I Need U blends a poignant melody with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the emotional turbulence akin to the changing leaves in autumn
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
I Need U by BTS
From the Goblin OST, Stay With Me blends haunting vocals with a melancholic melody, creating an atmospheric masterpiece that suits the fall ambiance
Image: tvN
Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch
BTS' collaboration with Steve Aoki, The Truth Untold, is an emotional ballad that mirrors the vulnerability of autumn, weaving a haunting melody
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The Truth Untold by BTS ft. Steve Aoki
While titled Spring Day, this BTS hit resonates with autumn's reflective spirit. Its evocative lyrics and melody make it an autumnal anthem
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS