K-pop Songs That Are Perfect Summer Hits
BTS's Dynamite is a summer anthem with catchy beats and feel-good vibes, perfect for beach parties and road trips
Image: Big Hit Music
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's How You Like That is a sizzling summer hit with fierce beats and infectious energy, igniting dance floors everywhere
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
IZ*ONE's Fiesta is a vibrant summer jam with upbeat rhythms and colorful melodies, capturing the essence of joy and celebration
Fiesta by IZ*ONE:
Image: Off The Record Entertainment
BTS's Boy With Luv radiates summer romance with its catchy tune and breezy vibes, perfect for lazy days under the sun
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EXO's Kokobop brings tropical vibes with its rhythmic beats and catchy chorus, evoking images of palm trees and beach parties
Kokobop by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Umpah Umpah is a summer bop with playful lyrics and upbeat melodies, making it ideal for poolside fun
Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
MOMOLAND's BBoom BBoom is a lively summer track with infectious hooks and energetic choreography, setting the stage for endless summer adventures
BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
TWICE's Feel Special exudes summer warmth with its uplifting lyrics and catchy chorus, spreading feelings of love and positivity
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
KNK's Sunset is a dreamy summer tune with smooth vocals and mellow melodies, capturing the essence of a serene evening by the beach
Sunset by KNK:
Image: 220 Entertainment
Click Here
PENTAGON's Shine is a refreshing summer anthem with catchy hooks and playful lyrics, adding a burst of energy to sunny days
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: Cube Entertainment