Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 04, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Songs That Are Perfect Summer Hits

BTS's Dynamite is a summer anthem with catchy beats and feel-good vibes, perfect for beach parties and road trips

Image: Big Hit Music

Dynamite by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's How You Like That is a sizzling summer hit with fierce beats and infectious energy, igniting dance floors everywhere

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

IZ*ONE's Fiesta is a vibrant summer jam with upbeat rhythms and colorful melodies, capturing the essence of joy and celebration

Fiesta by IZ*ONE: 

Image: Off The Record Entertainment

BTS's Boy With Luv radiates summer romance with its catchy tune and breezy vibes, perfect for lazy days under the sun

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

EXO's Kokobop brings tropical vibes with its rhythmic beats and catchy chorus, evoking images of palm trees and beach parties

Kokobop by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Umpah Umpah is a summer bop with playful lyrics and upbeat melodies, making it ideal for poolside fun

Umpah Umpah by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

MOMOLAND's BBoom BBoom is a lively summer track with infectious hooks and energetic choreography, setting the stage for endless summer adventures

BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND: 

Image: MLD Entertainment

TWICE's Feel Special exudes summer warmth with its uplifting lyrics and catchy chorus, spreading feelings of love and positivity

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

KNK's Sunset is a dreamy summer tune with smooth vocals and mellow melodies, capturing the essence of a serene evening by the beach

Sunset by KNK: 

Image: 220 Entertainment

PENTAGON's Shine is a refreshing summer anthem with catchy hooks and playful lyrics, adding a burst of energy to sunny days

Shine by PENTAGON: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here