K-pop songs that can teach you Korean
The catchy dance-pop song with repetitive lyrics makes it easy to learn. It is a colorful and vibrant song about being unique
Image - SM Entertainment
Sticker - NCT 127
This is a bright and bubbly song with a catchy melody. It is about embracing your inner child making it refreshing and youthful
Image - Starship Entertainment
Eleven - Ive
This is a vibrant and energetic song that is full of fun and life. It is about finding your passion and diving into it
Image - Starship Entertainment
Love Dive - IVE
This is a powerful song with empowering lyrics. It is a catchy girl-crush anthem about being unapologetically you
TOMBOY - (G)I-DLE
Image - Cube Entertainment
This is a fierce girl-crush anthem with an absolutely catchy chorus. It is a song about confidence and empowering your power and feminity
Girls - ITZY
Image - JYP Entertainment
But You - TXT
Image - BIGHIT MUSIC
This song has beautiful vocals with dreamy and easy lyrics. It talks about the beauty, sentiment, and freshness of first love
SNEAKERS - ITZY
Image - JYP Entertainment
This is a fun and carefree song about living life to the fullest. It has catchy lyrics and upbeat music which talks about being free-spirited
This is a powerful and introspective song about self-reflection and growth. Its repetitive lyrics about burning down and starting new makes it easy for language learners
Arson - J-Hope
Image - BIGHIT MUSIC
This is a hard-hitting hip-hop song about ambition and determination. It is a motivational and energetic song about chasing your dreams and never giving up
MORE - J-Hope
Image - BIGHIT MUSIC
This is a catchy and upbeat song with simple lyrics. It is a feel-good song about believing in yourself and achieving your goals
Jackpot - ENHYPEN
Image - Belift Lab