Pujya Doss

april 01, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that celebrate friendship 

Best Friend by iKON: 

iKON celebrates the unbreakable bond of friendship with this heartfelt song, featuring catchy melodies and lyrics that express gratitude for cherished companionship

BLACKPINK's anthem is a tribute to everlasting friendship, filled with energetic beats and empowering lyrics that inspire living life to the fullest with friends

Forever Young by BLACKPINK: 

BTS reflects on longing for distant friends in this poignant track, blending emotive vocals and melodic instrumentals to convey the warmth and nostalgia of friendship

Spring Day by BTS: 

BTOB celebrates the joy of companionship with this uplifting song, characterized by catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics that express the depth of friendship bonds

Friend by BTOB: 

BTS's reassuring anthem is a testament to unwavering friendship, featuring comforting melodies and lyrics that promise to stand by each other through thick and thin

You Never Walk Alone by BTS: 

SEVENTEEN's heartwarming track is an ode to friendship's support, with soothing harmonies and lyrics that convey reliance on friends during both joyous and challenging times

Lean on Me by SEVENTEEN: 

BIGBANG's catchy tune celebrates the unity of friendship, with upbeat rhythms and lyrics that emphasize the inseparable bond shared among close friends

We Belong Together by BIGBANG: 

ONUES expresses the interconnectedness of friendships with this melodic track, featuring uplifting vocals and lyrics that symbolize the enduring ties that bind friends together

Red Thread by ONUES: 

BTS's emotional song explores the reliance on friends for support during difficult moments, blending soulful melodies and poignant lyrics that capture the essence of friendship

I Need U by BTS: 

GFRIEND's uplifting track embodies the spirit of friendship, with refreshing melodies and heartfelt lyrics that evoke the warmth and comfort of being there for each other

Love Whisper by GFRIEND: 

