K-pop songs that feel like therapy
A comforting ballad embracing the theme of longing and friendship. The ethereal melodies and poetic lyrics from Big Hit Entertainment provide solace and healing.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Spring Day
IU's soothing vocals and G-Dragon's poetic rap create a masterpiece celebrating self-discovery. The song, under LOEN Entertainment, serves as a therapeutic journey of embracing one's true colors
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU - Palette (feat. G-Dragon)
EXO's celestial harmonies shine in this emotional ballad. With sentiments of everlasting love, it serves as a musical hug. SM Entertainment delivers a soulful experience.
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Universe
Red Velvet's hauntingly beautiful vocals convey emotions of love and loss. This SM Station track from SM Entertainment feels like a musical balm for the soul.
Red Velvet - One of These Nights
Image: SM Entertainment
DAY6's rock-infused sound brings comfort with heartfelt lyrics about overcoming struggles. JYP Entertainment delivers a cathartic experience through this therapeutic anthem.
DAY6 - I Smile
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taeyeon - Fine
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon's emotional powerhouse vocals express the pain of heartbreak. The song under SM Entertainment is a cathartic journey through healing and self-reflection.
NCT U's ethereal vocals and dreamy instrumentals create a timeless escape. This track from SM Entertainment provides a serene atmosphere, offering a therapeutic sonic experience.
NCT U - Timeless
Image: SM Entertainment
AKMU's whimsical sound uplifts spirits, embracing the joy of being yourself. Under YG Entertainment, this feel-good track becomes a therapeutic celebration of individuality.
AKMU - How People Move
Image: YG Entertainment
Mamamoo's sultry vocals blend with a mesmerizing melody. The song from RBW showcases the healing power of nature, creating a musical oasis for the soul.
Mamamoo - Starry Night
Image: RBW
GOT7's uplifting anthem brings reassurance and warmth. JYP Entertainment delivers a therapeutic experience, emphasizing the importance of self-love and support.
GOT7 - You Are
Image: JYP Entertainment