Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 24, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that feel like therapy

A comforting ballad embracing the theme of longing and friendship. The ethereal melodies and poetic lyrics from Big Hit Entertainment provide solace and healing.

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Spring Day

IU's soothing vocals and G-Dragon's poetic rap create a masterpiece celebrating self-discovery. The song, under LOEN Entertainment, serves as a therapeutic journey of embracing one's true colors

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

IU - Palette (feat. G-Dragon)

EXO's celestial harmonies shine in this emotional ballad. With sentiments of everlasting love, it serves as a musical hug. SM Entertainment delivers a soulful experience.

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO - Universe

Red Velvet's hauntingly beautiful vocals convey emotions of love and loss. This SM Station track from SM Entertainment feels like a musical balm for the soul.

Red Velvet - One of These Nights

Image:  SM Entertainment

DAY6's rock-infused sound brings comfort with heartfelt lyrics about overcoming struggles. JYP Entertainment delivers a cathartic experience through this therapeutic anthem.

DAY6 - I Smile

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Taeyeon - Fine

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taeyeon's emotional powerhouse vocals express the pain of heartbreak. The song under SM Entertainment is a cathartic journey through healing and self-reflection.

NCT U's ethereal vocals and dreamy instrumentals create a timeless escape. This track from SM Entertainment provides a serene atmosphere, offering a therapeutic sonic experience.

NCT U - Timeless

Image:  SM Entertainment

AKMU's whimsical sound uplifts spirits, embracing the joy of being yourself. Under YG Entertainment, this feel-good track becomes a therapeutic celebration of individuality.

AKMU - How People Move

Image:  YG Entertainment

Mamamoo's sultry vocals blend with a mesmerizing melody. The song from RBW showcases the healing power of nature, creating a musical oasis for the soul.

Mamamoo - Starry Night

Image:  RBW

GOT7's uplifting anthem brings reassurance and warmth. JYP Entertainment delivers a therapeutic experience, emphasizing the importance of self-love and support.

GOT7 - You Are

Image:  JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here