Pujya Doss

 October 29, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs that give K-drama vibes

Spring Day weaves a heart-wrenching narrative through emotive vocals, like a soulful K-drama that unfolds with each note

Image: SM Entertainment

Spring Day by BTS 

With its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, Love Scenario mirrors the ups and downs of life's K-drama-like plot twists

IMAGE: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON 

IU's angelic voice in Through The Night captures the essence of a heartwarming K-drama romance

Image: Kakao M

Through The Night by IU 

Featured in Goblin, Beautiful mirrors the enchanting and bittersweet aspects of K-drama storytelling

Image: tvN

Beautiful by Crush 

As part of the Goblin OST, Stay With Me creates a haunting and captivating atmosphere, much like a supernatural K-drama

Image: tvN

Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch 

A classic from My Love from the Star OST, My Destiny resonates with the romantic and otherworldly aura of K-dramas

Image: SBS

My Destiny by Lyn 

Im Siwan's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of a dramatic K-drama love story

Don't Love Me by Im Siwan 

Image: JTBC

Every Day, Every Moment delves deep into poignant moments, much like a K-drama's emotional journey

Image:  Whyes Entertainment

Every Day, Every Moment by Paul Kim 

Part of the Hwarang OST, the harmonious blend of V and Jin's voices adds intensity to the K-drama's storyline

It's Definitely You by V and Jin of BTS 

Image: KBS2

With powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, Beautiful Pain explores the complexities of life, akin to a gripping K-drama

Image: Cube Entertainment

Beautiful Pain by BTOB 

