K-pop songs that give K-drama vibes
Spring Day weaves a heart-wrenching narrative through emotive vocals, like a soulful K-drama that unfolds with each note
Image: SM Entertainment
Spring Day by BTS
With its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, Love Scenario mirrors the ups and downs of life's K-drama-like plot twists
IMAGE: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON
IU's angelic voice in Through The Night captures the essence of a heartwarming K-drama romance
Image: Kakao M
Through The Night by IU
Featured in Goblin, Beautiful mirrors the enchanting and bittersweet aspects of K-drama storytelling
Image: tvN
Beautiful by Crush
As part of the Goblin OST, Stay With Me creates a haunting and captivating atmosphere, much like a supernatural K-drama
Image: tvN
Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch
A classic from My Love from the Star OST, My Destiny resonates with the romantic and otherworldly aura of K-dramas
Image: SBS
My Destiny by Lyn
Im Siwan's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of a dramatic K-drama love story
Don't Love Me by Im Siwan
Image: JTBC
Every Day, Every Moment delves deep into poignant moments, much like a K-drama's emotional journey
Image: Whyes Entertainment
Every Day, Every Moment by Paul Kim
Part of the Hwarang OST, the harmonious blend of V and Jin's voices adds intensity to the K-drama's storyline
It's Definitely You by V and Jin of BTS
Image: KBS2
With powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, Beautiful Pain explores the complexities of life, akin to a gripping K-drama
Image: Cube Entertainment
Beautiful Pain by BTOB