PUJYA DOSS

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that go perfectly with rain and coffee

A soothing and mellow track that perfectly captures the mood of a rainy day, ideal for sipping coffee and relaxing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain by BTS: 

This sweet and nostalgic song pairs beautifully with a warm cup of coffee and the sound of rain

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Coffee by BTS: 

IU's gentle vocals and the soft melody make this song a comforting companion on a rainy day

Through the Night by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

A soulful and emotional track that enhances the cozy atmosphere of rain and coffee

Let Me Know by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This heartfelt ballad with its soothing melody is perfect for a reflective moment with coffee as the rain falls

Every day, Every Moment by Paul Kim: 

Image: NeurOn Music

A beautiful and calming song that matches the serene feeling of rain and a hot cup of coffee

Spring Rain by Baek A Yeon: 

Image: Eden Entertainment

A mellow track with a calming beat, ideal for enjoying the sound of rain with your coffee

Rain Sound by B.A.P: 

Image: TS Entertainment

This emotional and soothing song is perfect for a rainy day, adding depth to the quiet moments

I Don't Love You by Urban Zakapa: 

Image: Abyss Company

A gentle and reflective song that pairs well with the soothing sound of rain and the warmth of coffee

Downpour by I.O.I: 

Image: YMC Entertainment

A poignant and melancholic track that enhances the cozy and contemplative atmosphere of a rainy day

If You by BIGBANG:

Image: YG Entertainment

