K-pop songs that go perfectly with rain and coffee
A soothing and mellow track that perfectly captures the mood of a rainy day, ideal for sipping coffee and relaxing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rain by BTS:
This sweet and nostalgic song pairs beautifully with a warm cup of coffee and the sound of rain
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Coffee by BTS:
IU's gentle vocals and the soft melody make this song a comforting companion on a rainy day
Through the Night by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A soulful and emotional track that enhances the cozy atmosphere of rain and coffee
Let Me Know by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This heartfelt ballad with its soothing melody is perfect for a reflective moment with coffee as the rain falls
Every day, Every Moment by Paul Kim:
Image: NeurOn Music
A beautiful and calming song that matches the serene feeling of rain and a hot cup of coffee
Spring Rain by Baek A Yeon:
Image: Eden Entertainment
A mellow track with a calming beat, ideal for enjoying the sound of rain with your coffee
Rain Sound by B.A.P:
Image: TS Entertainment
This emotional and soothing song is perfect for a rainy day, adding depth to the quiet moments
I Don't Love You by Urban Zakapa:
Image: Abyss Company
A gentle and reflective song that pairs well with the soothing sound of rain and the warmth of coffee
Downpour by I.O.I:
Image: YMC Entertainment
A poignant and melancholic track that enhances the cozy and contemplative atmosphere of a rainy day
If You by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment