K-pop songs that live rent-free in your head pt 3
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
An upbeat anthem that fills you with energy, making you want to dance whenever you hear it. Its catchy melody and positive vibes are unforgettable
With its powerful beats and fierce vocals, this song leaves a lasting impression, dominating your thoughts long after you've listened to it
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
A high-energy track with addictive beats and dynamic rap verses that stay stuck in your head, leaving you craving more of its infectious energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
God's Menu by Stray Kids:
This iconic song's catchy chorus and relatable lyrics make it impossible to forget, embedding itself in your mind and playing on repeat
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
A feel-good song with a memorable hook and captivating choreography that keeps you humming along, bringing joy with every listen
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey):
A global phenomenon that's impossible to ignore, this song's catchy tune and iconic dance moves make it unforgettable, forever etched in pop culture
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY:
With its powerful vocals and intense beats, this song commands attention and stays in your head long after the music stops
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A genre-defying hit with a memorable melody and captivating visuals, this song's infectious energy leaves a lasting impression on anyone who listens
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
DNA by BTS:
TWICE's sweet vocals and uplifting message make this song a constant presence in your mind, bringing comfort and empowerment with every play
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
With its intense sound and captivating choreography, this song's powerful presence makes it impossible to forget, leaving you craving more of its addictive vibe
Monster by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment