Pujya Doss

MARCH 04, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Songs That Make You Feel Like a Boss

BTS's MIC Drop exudes boss energy. With fierce rap and infectious beats, it's a declaration of dominance

Image: Big Hit Music

MIC Drop by BTS: 

EVERGLOW's DUN DUN radiates confidence. Its powerful vocals and bold choreography make you feel unstoppable

Image: Yuehua Entertainment

DUN DUN by EVERGLOW: 

NCT U's Boss oozes swagger. Its slick beats and charismatic rap evoke a sense of authority and control

Boss by NCT U: 

Image: SM Entertainment

MONSTA X's FANTASIA is an anthem of empowerment. Its intense beats and commanding vocals ignite determination

FANTASIA by MONSTA X: 

Image: Starship Entertainment

ITZY's Not Shy exudes confidence. With bold lyrics and catchy beats, it's a declaration of self-assurance

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY's WANNABE is a bold statement. Its empowering message and infectious rhythm inspire confidence and ambition

WANNABE by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BIGBANG's BANG BANG BANG commands attention. Its explosive energy and catchy chorus make you feel invincible

BANG BANG BANG by BIGBANG: 

Image: YG Entertainment

aespa's Black Mamba is fierce. With captivating visuals and powerful beats, it's a reminder of inner strength

Black Mamba by aespa: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation's Run Devil Run is a boss anthem. Its confident vocals and sleek melody exude empowerment

Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love is fierce and empowering. With bold visuals and powerful vocals, it's a declaration of independence

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

