Pujya Doss

MARCH 05, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that teach you better Korean

TWICE's TT is a fun Korean lesson in disguise. Its catchy lyrics and repetitive chorus make learning Korean sounds enjoyable

Image: JYP Entertainment

TT by TWICE: 

BLACKPINK's Ddu-Du Ddu-Du offers catchy Korean phrases. Its rhythmic flow and memorable lines make it a playful language-learning tool

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK: 

Girls' Generation's Gee is a classic Korean lesson. Its simple lyrics and catchy melody make it easy to learn Korean words and phrases

Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS's Blood Sweat & Tears is a Korean language treasure trove. Its poetic lyrics and emotional delivery help learners grasp nuanced expressions

Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

iKON's Love Scenario simplifies Korean vocabulary. Its repetitive chorus and everyday language usage aid learners in memorizing common phrases

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Cheer Up teaches conversational Korean. Its catchy lines and relatable situations make it a valuable tool for language learners

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Boy With Luv introduces casual Korean expressions. Its lively beat and friendly lyrics create an engaging learning experience

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's Fancy teaches Korean with flair. Its trendy phrases and memorable chorus make language learning feel effortless and enjoyable

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hwasa's Maria is a Korean language gem. Its introspective lyrics and clear pronunciation serve as a guide for language learners

Hwasa - Maria by Hwasa: 

Image: RBW

ITZY's Not Shy simplifies Korean expressions. Its catchy hooks and straightforward language usage make it accessible and fun for language learners

Not Shy by ITZY:

Image: JYP Entertainment

