K-pop songs that teach you better Korean
TWICE's TT is a fun Korean lesson in disguise. Its catchy lyrics and repetitive chorus make learning Korean sounds enjoyable
Image: JYP Entertainment
TT by TWICE:
BLACKPINK's Ddu-Du Ddu-Du offers catchy Korean phrases. Its rhythmic flow and memorable lines make it a playful language-learning tool
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
Girls' Generation's Gee is a classic Korean lesson. Its simple lyrics and catchy melody make it easy to learn Korean words and phrases
Gee by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS's Blood Sweat & Tears is a Korean language treasure trove. Its poetic lyrics and emotional delivery help learners grasp nuanced expressions
Blood Sweat & Tears by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
iKON's Love Scenario simplifies Korean vocabulary. Its repetitive chorus and everyday language usage aid learners in memorizing common phrases
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Cheer Up teaches conversational Korean. Its catchy lines and relatable situations make it a valuable tool for language learners
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Boy With Luv introduces casual Korean expressions. Its lively beat and friendly lyrics create an engaging learning experience
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TWICE's Fancy teaches Korean with flair. Its trendy phrases and memorable chorus make language learning feel effortless and enjoyable
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hwasa's Maria is a Korean language gem. Its introspective lyrics and clear pronunciation serve as a guide for language learners
Hwasa - Maria by Hwasa:
Image: RBW
ITZY's Not Shy simplifies Korean expressions. Its catchy hooks and straightforward language usage make it accessible and fun for language learners
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment