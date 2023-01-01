Heading 3

K-pop Songs That Took 2023 By Storm

A catchy and upbeat song with a twin version, released by the group Fifty Fifty

Fifty Fifty - "Cupid"

Image: ATTRAKT

A solo debut song by BTS member Jimin, which showcases his vocal range and emotional depth.

Jimin - "Like Crazy" 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jisoo's "Flower" is a blossoming masterpiece, intertwining delicate vocals with an elegant melody. A solo debut song by BLACKPINK member Jisoo, which features her sweet vocals and a dreamy melody

Jisoo - "Flower"

Image: YG Entertainment.

IVE's "I Am" is a bold introduction, featuring dynamic beats and powerful vocals. A powerful and empowering song by the girl group IVE, which encourages self-love and confidence

VE - "I Am"

Image: Swing Entertainment.

NCT DOJAEJUNG's "Perfume" is a fragrant blend of harmonies and rhythmic allure. A sensual and sultry song by the sub-unit NCT DOJAEJUNG, which explores the theme of attraction

NCT DOJAEJUNG - "Perfume"

Image: SM Entertainment.

Seventeen's "Super (손오공)" is a high-energy anthem with a playful spirit. A high-energy and dynamic song, which showcases their impressive choreography and vocal skills

Seventeen - "Super (손오공)"

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

A fun and playful song by the girl group NewJeans, which features a catchy chorus and a retro-inspired sound. The song's playful melody reflects NewJeans' endearing style

NewJeans - "Super Shy

Image: ADOR

A soulful and romantic song by BTS member Jung Kook, which showcases his smooth vocals and emotional depth. The emotional melody showcases Jung Kook's versatility

Jung Kook - "Standing Next to You"

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

"Seven" by Jungkook featuring Latto is a genre-defying track, merging Korean and English lyrics seamlessly. The collaboration creates a dynamic and refreshing sonic experience

“Seven” Jungkook (BTS)(feat. Latto)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A fun and upbeat song by the girl group NewJeans, which features a catchy chorus and a playful sound. The song showcases NewJeans' vibrant and infectious style

 “OMG” by NewJeans

Image: ADOR

