Pujya Doss

November 12, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs that will make you a hardcore fan

An explosive anthem of joy and positivity, Dynamite showcases BTS's global appeal with its infectious energy

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS Dynamite

With fierce beats and charismatic visuals, BLACKPINKs DDU-DU DDU-DU sets the standard for K-pops edgy elegance

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

Immerse yourself in the smooth vocals and sultry vibes of EXOs Love Shot, a seductive track that captivates from start to finish

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO - Love Shot

Empowerment meets melody as TWICE delivers Feel Special, a song that uplifts and celebrates self-love

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Feel Special

Stray Kids serves a sonic feast with Gods Menu, a dynamic track that showcases their rap prowess and experimental sound

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids - Gods Menu

Dive into the velvet vibes of Red Velvets Psycho, a captivating blend of haunting melodies and sleek harmonies

Red Velvet - Psycho

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT 127 explodes onto the scene with Cherry Bomb, a powerful anthem highlighting their bold sound and charismatic presence

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb

IUs Blueming enchants with its dreamy pop sound and relatable lyrics, solidifying her status as a solo powerhouse

Image:  Kakao M

IU - Blueming

Unleash the energy with GOT7's Hard Carry, a high-octane track that showcases the group's dynamic performance and charisma

Image:  JYP Entertainment

GOT7 - Hard Carry

MAMAMOO’s HIP exudes confidence and attitude, fusing powerful vocals with a bold, unapologetic sound

Image:  RBW

MAMAMOO - HIP

