K-pop songs that will make you a hardcore fan
An explosive anthem of joy and positivity, Dynamite showcases BTS's global appeal with its infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS Dynamite
With fierce beats and charismatic visuals, BLACKPINKs DDU-DU DDU-DU sets the standard for K-pops edgy elegance
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
Immerse yourself in the smooth vocals and sultry vibes of EXOs Love Shot, a seductive track that captivates from start to finish
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Love Shot
Empowerment meets melody as TWICE delivers Feel Special, a song that uplifts and celebrates self-love
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Feel Special
Stray Kids serves a sonic feast with Gods Menu, a dynamic track that showcases their rap prowess and experimental sound
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids - Gods Menu
Dive into the velvet vibes of Red Velvets Psycho, a captivating blend of haunting melodies and sleek harmonies
Red Velvet - Psycho
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127 explodes onto the scene with Cherry Bomb, a powerful anthem highlighting their bold sound and charismatic presence
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb
IUs Blueming enchants with its dreamy pop sound and relatable lyrics, solidifying her status as a solo powerhouse
Image: Kakao M
IU - Blueming
Unleash the energy with GOT7's Hard Carry, a high-octane track that showcases the group's dynamic performance and charisma
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Hard Carry
Click Here
MAMAMOO’s HIP exudes confidence and attitude, fusing powerful vocals with a bold, unapologetic sound
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO - HIP