K-pop songs that will make you want to learn Korean ASAP
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
An upbeat track bursting with positive energy, making you want to dance and sing along while appreciating the catchy melodies
A fun and lively song with addictive hooks, blending English and Korean lyrics seamlessly, encouraging listeners to embrace the language's musicality
Image: YG Entertainment
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK:
This empowering anthem inspires self-love and confidence, with its catchy chorus and uplifting message, motivating you to understand the lyrics and sing along
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
A poignant ballad expressing longing and hope, its beautiful melodies and emotive lyrics encourage listeners to delve deeper into Korean to grasp its heartfelt sentiments
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
With its simple yet relatable lyrics and addictive melody, this song showcases the charm of the Korean language, making you eager to decipher its meaning
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
IU's soulful vocals combined with G-Dragon's rap create a captivating track that explores personal growth and identity, igniting curiosity about Korean expressions
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon:
A catchy and upbeat song filled with confidence and glamour, showcasing TWICE's signature charm and encouraging listeners to explore the Korean language's vibrant sounds
FANCY by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
This infectious pop track blends English and Korean seamlessly, offering a delightful listening experience that sparks curiosity about the language's nuances
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy with Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
With its powerful beats and dynamic vocals, this song exudes confidence and attitude, motivating listeners to delve into the language to understand its empowering lyrics
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A global phenomenon that introduced many to K-pop, its catchy tune and iconic dance moves serve as a gateway to Korean culture, inspiring curiosity and interest in the language
Gangnam Style by PSY:
Image: P Nation