Heading 3

april 24, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that will make you want to learn Korean ASAP

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

An upbeat track bursting with positive energy, making you want to dance and sing along while appreciating the catchy melodies

A fun and lively song with addictive hooks, blending English and Korean lyrics seamlessly, encouraging listeners to embrace the language's musicality

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK: 

This empowering anthem inspires self-love and confidence, with its catchy chorus and uplifting message, motivating you to understand the lyrics and sing along

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

A poignant ballad expressing longing and hope, its beautiful melodies and emotive lyrics encourage listeners to delve deeper into Korean to grasp its heartfelt sentiments

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

With its simple yet relatable lyrics and addictive melody, this song showcases the charm of the Korean language, making you eager to decipher its meaning

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

IU's soulful vocals combined with G-Dragon's rap create a captivating track that explores personal growth and identity, igniting curiosity about Korean expressions

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon: 

A catchy and upbeat song filled with confidence and glamour, showcasing TWICE's signature charm and encouraging listeners to explore the Korean language's vibrant sounds

FANCY by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This infectious pop track blends English and Korean seamlessly, offering a delightful listening experience that sparks curiosity about the language's nuances

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy with Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

With its powerful beats and dynamic vocals, this song exudes confidence and attitude, motivating listeners to delve into the language to understand its empowering lyrics

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A global phenomenon that introduced many to K-pop, its catchy tune and iconic dance moves serve as a gateway to Korean culture, inspiring curiosity and interest in the language

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Image: P Nation

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here