Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs that will put smile on your face

Permission To Dance emerges as a feel-good summer anthem during the pandemic era, injecting an undeniable surge of infectious energy into the world when it needed it most

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission To Dance- BTS

Dolphin is the ultimate beach vibe song, instantly transporting you to a sunny shore with its infectious melody and chill beats

Image Credits- WM Entertainment

Dolphin- Oh My Girl

The groovy and catchy chorus and lyrics "staying in my lane" create an irresistible vibe, encouraging listeners to embrace their own pace

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

My Pace- Stray Kids

Happiness is a delightful blend of quirky and upbeat, offering a unique sound that's sure to lift your spirits. With its peppy melody and infectious energy, this song leaves no room for the blues 

Happiness- Red Velvet

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

This uplifting and vibrant song beautifully captures the magic of falling in love, incorporating references to alcoholic drinks and cocktails to enhance its charm

Alcohol-Free- TWICE

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

Pretty U exudes a charming vibe that makes you feel utterly radiant. Imagine your crush confessing their love for you. This song captures that magical feeling perfectly

Pretty U- SEVENTEEN

Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment

Tamed Dashed- ENHYPEN

Image Credits- HYBE

Tamed-Dashed kicks off with an electric guitar intro that's bound to brighten your day! Its upbeat rhythm and cheerful vibe, complemented by summer-inspired visuals in the MV, will have you rocking out in no time

Trust MAMAMOO to deliver empowerment through their music! Wind Flower stands out for its versatility—it can be interpreted as a love song or as a source of motivation to improve day by day

Wind Flower- MAMAMOO

Image Credits- RBW Entertainment

While Ryujin's shoulder dance is undeniably iconic, WANNABE holds its own power to make you feel on top of the world

WANNABE- ITZY

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

The song encourages the girl to embrace her true self, assuring her that she is beautiful just the way she is. Listening to it will surely bring a smile to your face

Just Right- GOT7

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

