K-pop songs that will put smile on your face

Permission To Dance emerges as a feel-good summer anthem during the pandemic era, injecting an undeniable surge of infectious energy into the world when it needed it most
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Permission To Dance- BTS
Dolphin is the ultimate beach vibe song, instantly transporting you to a sunny shore with its infectious melody and chill beats
Image Credits- WM Entertainment
Dolphin- Oh My Girl
The groovy and catchy chorus and lyrics "staying in my lane" create an irresistible vibe, encouraging listeners to embrace their own pace
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
My Pace- Stray Kids
Happiness is a delightful blend of quirky and upbeat, offering a unique sound that's sure to lift your spirits. With its peppy melody and infectious energy, this song leaves no room for the blues
Happiness- Red Velvet
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
This uplifting and vibrant song beautifully captures the magic of falling in love, incorporating references to alcoholic drinks and cocktails to enhance its charm
Alcohol-Free- TWICE
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
Pretty U exudes a charming vibe that makes you feel utterly radiant. Imagine your crush confessing their love for you. This song captures that magical feeling perfectly
Pretty U- SEVENTEEN
Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment
Tamed Dashed- ENHYPEN
Image Credits- HYBE
Tamed-Dashed kicks off with an electric guitar intro that's bound to brighten your day! Its upbeat rhythm and cheerful vibe, complemented by summer-inspired visuals in the MV, will have you rocking out in no time
Trust MAMAMOO to deliver empowerment through their music! Wind Flower stands out for its versatility—it can be interpreted as a love song or as a source of motivation to improve day by day
Wind Flower- MAMAMOO
Image Credits- RBW Entertainment
While Ryujin's shoulder dance is undeniably iconic, WANNABE holds its own power to make you feel on top of the world
WANNABE- ITZY
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
The song encourages the girl to embrace her true self, assuring her that she is beautiful just the way she is. Listening to it will surely bring a smile to your face